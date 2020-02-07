Troy Parrott has signed a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18 year old striker has penned a 3 year contract to stay with the Premier League club.

Parrott made his debut for Spurs in December’s win over Burnley.

He started his first game for the Republic of Ireland against New Zealand back in November.

Bristol City can move third in the SKY Bet Championship should they defeat Birmingham City this evening.

It’s a 7.45 kick off at Ashton Gate.

The Irish rugby squad have held their Captain’s Run at the Aviva Stadium ahead of tomorrow’s Six Nations match against Wales.

Scrum coach John Fogarty is optimistic about the game https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13rugby-6.mp3

The Under 20’s will also bid for back to back wins against Wales this weekend.

Their match has a 7.15 start at Irish Independent Park tonight.

Saracens are being investigated by European Rugby for having possibly fielded an ineligible player

Titi Lamositele took to the pitch against Racing in the pool stages and may have been ineligible.

Potential sanctions for the club include a points deduction, a fine or acquittal.

Leinster are due to face Saracens in the Heineken Cup quarter finals.

Wexford play Carlow in round one of the Leinster Under 20 football championship this evening.

It’s an 8pm start in Enniscorthy.

Graeme McDowell’s 2 under par after the opening round of the Pebble Beach Pro Am in California.

Padraig Harrington is 1 under, with Seamus Power level par.

Canada’s Nick Taylor leads on 8 under.

And there’s horse racing today at Dundalk, with the first on the card there off at 5.