RUGBY

Peter O’Mahony and Robbie Henshaw are expected to come into the Ireland team to face Wales in the Guinness Six Nations this Saturday.

Henshaw will replace his injured Leinster teammate Garry Ringrose in midfield with O’Mahony likely to join Josh van der Flier and C-J Stander in the back-row.

Henshaw says things are going well under their new coaching setup https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/henshaw-3.mp3

Conor Murray looks set to retain the number 9 shirt with the uncapped Max Deegan in line for a place among the replacements.

Head-coach Andy Farrell will name his team to face the defending champions later this afternoon.

===

Ireland women’s head-coach Adam Griggs has brought three players into his squad ahead of this weekend’s clash with Wales.

Ulster duo Neve Jones and Larissa Muldoon have been brought into the 27-player group with Hannah Tyrrell set to link up when she arrives back from sevens duty in Sydney.

Griggs will name his team on Friday morning.

===

England’s Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Scotland.

The centre picked up a groin strain in Sunday’s opening defeat to France in Paris.

But head coach Eddie Jones expects him to be in contention for the match against Ireland at Twickenham later this month.

===

Auckland’s Eden Park will host next year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup final.

It’ll also be the venue for the semi-finals at the tournament, which will take place between September 18th and October 16th.

Ireland will need to seal their place at a qualification tournament later this year.

SOCCER

Liverpool’s under-23 manager Neil Critchley will take charge of tonight’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Jurgen Klopp has given himself and his first team a night off as part of the winter break – so there will be a youthful look to the team at Anfield later.

Critchley – who was also in the dugout for Liverpool’s League Cup defeat to Aston Villa in December – says it’s a great opportunity https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/critchley-2.mp3

Wayne Rooney will face his former club Manchester United in the last-16, if Derby can beat League Two side Northampton.

Following a nil-nil draw at St James’ Park in the first game, Premier League Newcastle travel to League One Oxford United, while Cardiff host Reading.

After their fans had to sit in the away end of their own stadium in their initial nil-nil draw, Birmingham entertain their tenants, Coventry, at St. Andrew’s.

===

Atletico Madrid are set to be without England defender Kieran Trippier for the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie with Liverpool.

Trippier has undergone surgery in the Spanish capital to help repair damage from a groun injury.

He’s set to be sidelined for around a month.

===

Two thirds of English football fans think V-A-R has made the game less enjoyable.

A new YouGov survey of fourteen-hundred people who regularly watch the Premier League rated the performance of the technology at four-out-of-ten.

However, nearly three quarters of those asked think V-A-R should stay – as long as the way it’s used is changed.

Only fifteen-per-cent of people want it scrapped completely.

===

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says he’d be “very disappointed” if the Scottish FA took disciplinary action against Leigh Griffiths.

The striker was accused of stamping on Hamilton’s Sam Woods during the champions’ Premiership win on Sunday.

But Lennon says he sees no reason why the S-F-A should decide to punish Griffiths retrospectively.

===

Stuart McCall has been appointed Bradford manager for a third time.

The League Two club’s former player replaces Gary Bowyer – who was sacked yesterday.

McCall has signed a contract until the end of next season.

BASKETBALL

Basketball Ireland has accused the government of “double standards” over the 30-million Euro financial rescue package given to the F-A-I.

Irish basketball’s governing body was fined when they racked up one-point-five-million Euro in debts in 2008 and were denied Capital Sports Programme funding for five years.

It resulted in job losses and a suspension of the international programme as well as levies on members.

They say “a similar agreement” to that afforded to the F-A-I would have “changed the trajectory” of Basketball Ireland.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy will replace Brooks Koepka as world number one – without hitting a ball.

The system calculates ranking points over a two-year period, and Koepka’s 17th placed finish at the Saudi International – along with two lengthy injury spells – will affect his rating.

The complicated system will take McIlroy from 0-point-2 points behind Koepka, to leading by three-hundredths of a point.