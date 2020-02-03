RUGBY

Ireland have been dealt a Six Nations blow with the news that centre Garry Ringrose will miss the upcoming matches against Wales and England.

The Leinster man suffered a suspected broken finger in Saturday’s 19-12 win over Scotland in Dublin.

The I-R-F-U say he will “stay connected with the squad” and should be available to face Italy in Dublin on March 7th.

Meanwhile, forwards Caelan Doris and Dave Kilcoyne are to go through return-to-play protocols after sustaining knocks to the head in the weekend win.

RACING

Jockey Jack Kennedy looks set to miss the Cheltenham Festival next month, after suffering a leg break at Leopardstown yesterday.

The Kerry native was a winner of the Irish Gold Cup onboard Delta Work, before picking up the injury during the very next race.

Kennedy was unseated from Dallas Des Pictons at the fourth fence in a Grade A Handicap Chase.

SOCCER

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo will join up with his new Manchester United teammates today.

The 30-year-old signed for the Old Trafford club on loan on transfer deadline day from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

Blackburn Rovers club legend Tony Parkes has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

His daughter Natalie says her father now struggles to recall previous successes.

Parkes is 70 and played 350 games for Rovers before joining the coaching staff.

He played a key role in their 1995 Premier League title win under Kenny Dalglish and had several spells as caretaker manager.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

For the first time in half a century, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl after staging a stunning comeback last night.

They were 10 points down to the San Francisco 49ers going into the final quarter – when they scored 21 points without reply to win 31-20.