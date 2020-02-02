TENNIS

Novak Djokovic has won a record-extending eighth Australian Open men’s singles title.

The Serb has beaten Austrian fifth seed Dominic Thiem in five sets in Melbourne – 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6.

It is a 17th Grand Slam title for 32-year-old Djokovic, and the win sees him return to the top of the world rankings.

=====

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is in strong contention in the closing stages of the Saudi Invitational tournament at Royal Greens.

The Antrim golfer sits top of the leaderboard on eleven under par, two shots ahead of Belgium’s Thomas Pieters, who is in the clubhouse on nine under.

McDowell is one over for his round through fourteen holes.

Offaly’s Shane Lowry shot a final round of 69 to end on five under par overall.

=====

SOCCER

Burnley are looking to beat Arsenal in the Premier League for the first time since 1974 in this afternoon’s clash at Turf Moor.

Arsenal’s top goal scorer Pierre Emerick Aubameyang returns to the side after a three game suspension.

He’s scored seven goals in the last four games against the home side.

Manchester City will look to close the wide gap on league leaders Liverpool back to nineteen points later.

They are away to Tottenham at half past four.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

In Division One of the Allianz football leagues this afternoon Monaghan play Tyrone in an all-Ulster clash in Castleblayney, and Meath welcome Donegal to Navan.

Wexford host Clare in the hurling at 2pm, while at the same time, Brian Cody’s Kilkenny travel to Carlow and Dublin host Laois in Division One Group B.

In Group A Westmeath take on Waterford and at half past two it’s Limerick against Galway.

=====

RUGBY

Adam Griggs’ Irish side are just underway in their Women’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.

That was a one o’clock kick-off at Energia Park in Donnybrook.

In the men’s tournament, World Cup finalists England play France in Paris from three o’clock.