RUGBY

A new era for Irish Rugby gets underway today.

Andy Farrell takes charge for the first time as Ireland get their Six Nations campaign up and running at home to Scotland.

Will O’Callaghan looks ahead.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at a quarter-to-five.

The first game of this year’s tournament gets going at a quarter-past-two, when Wales take on Italy in Cardiff.

SOCCER

The first of today’s Premier League matches is underway.

It’s currently scoreless in the first half between Leicester and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium.

===

Liverpool could extend their lead at the top of the table to 22 points this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side play Southampton at Anfield.

Also at 3, Bournemouth host Aston Villa while it’s West Ham against Brighton.

Newcastle host bottom club Norwich, while Watford welcome Everton to Vicarage Road.

And it’s Crystal Palace at home to Sheffield United.

At half-five, Manchester United host Wolves.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo and Dublin renew their rivalry this evening.

The counties meet in Division One of the Allianz National Football League at Elverys MacHale Park at 7pm.

That’s the second part of a double-header, with Mayo and Dublin also up against one another from 5 in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Also tonight in Division One, Padraic Joyce takes his Galway side to Tralee to play Kerry.

Elsewhere, it’s Laois against Armagh and Cavan versus Westmeath in Division Two.

Down and Derry clash in Division Three, while Wexford and Carlow in Division Four gets underway at 2pm.

===

Munster rivals Tipperary and Cork meet in Division 1A of the hurling league tonight.

Throw-in at Pairc Ui Chaoimh is at 7pm.

TENNIS

Sofia Kenin has collected her first Grand Slam title.

The 14th seed came from a set down to beat Spaniard Garbine Muguruza (pr: Gar-bin-yeh Moo-guh-rooza-ah) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the final this morning.

The American says it’s a ‘dream come true’.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is currently one shot off the lead at the Saudi International.

The Portrush golfer is at ten-under for the tournament – he’s two under for the day through 13 holes of his third round.

Shane Lowry is at three-under – he’s one over for the day.

Gavin Green and Victor Perez share the lead at 11-under.

RACING

There are a total of four Grade Ones on Day One of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown today.

The P-C-I Irish Champion Hurdle goes to post at ten-past-three.