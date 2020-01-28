RUGBY

Ireland head-coach Andy Farrell will name his team in the next few minutes ahead of their Six Nations opener with Scotland this Saturday.

einster’s Caelon Doris is expected to get his first start in green while Conor Murray is likely to preferred to John Cooney at scum-half.

Jordan Larmour and Ronan Kelleher are both injury doubts, which could mean starts for Ulster duo Will Addison and Rob Herring.

===

Scotland head-coach Gregor Townsend has left the door open for fly-half Finn Russell to return to the squad before the end of the Six Nations.

The Racing star was kicked out of Scotland’s training camp last week for a breach of discipline and he’ll miss Saturday’s match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Townsend says he’s had a “really good conversation” with Russell and says the player is aware that he let his teammates down.

TENNIS

Roger Federer saved seven match points as he avoided a scare to reach the semi-finals at the Australia Open tennis.

Struggling with his back, the Swiss player looked set for a shock defeat to world number 100 Tennys Sandgren.

But he came back to win the match in five sets and Federer admits fortune was in his favour https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/federer.mp3

The 20-time Grand Slam winner will face the defending champion Novak Djokovic in the last-four.

Djokovic enjoyed a straight sets victory over big serving Canadian Milos Raonic.

===

Ashleigh Barty is the first Australian to reach the women’s semi-finals since 1984.

Barty reached the last four with a 7-6, 6-2 win over Petra Kvitova.

She’ll take on 14th seed Sofia Kenin next.

SOCCER

Shelbourne manager Ian Morris has signed a contract extension until the end of the 2022 season.

In his first year in charge, the 32-year-old steered Shels to the First Division title – and a return to the top-flight for the first time in six seasons.

Morris says they’ve good foundations at the club at they’ll be “going out to win every game” in the Premier Division in the coming campaign.

===

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is dreaming of taking the club back to Wembley.

His side host Leicester in the second-leg of their League Cup semi-final with the tie finally balanced at 1-1.

A boyhood Villa fan, Smith knows what the competition means to the club https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13three.mp3

===

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still doesn’t know when Paul Pogba will be available.

The midfielder has played just twice since September and earlier this month underwent surgery on his ankle.

He also revealed Marcus Rashford will miss tomorrow’s League Cup semi-final second-leg with Manchester City.

===

West Ham say staying in the Premier League this season is “an absolute necessity for the future wellbeing of the club”.

It’s after they reported a pre-tax loss of over 28 million pounds to the year ending last May.

The club blamed an investment in the squad and increased wages for the loss.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Catalans have signed Israel Folau on a one-year deal ahead of the new Super League season.

He was sacked by the Australian rugby union team for expressing homophobic views on social media.

Catalans say they’ve agreed with the RFL that any transgression from Folau will result in an immediate termination of his contract and a substantial fine for the club.