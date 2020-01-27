TENNIS

Top seed and world number 1 Rafael Nadal remains on-course for a record equalling 20th men’s Grand Slam title, as he advanced to the quarter finals of the Australian Open.

The 2009 champion saw off home favourite Nick Kyrgios, to secure his spot in the last 8.

The pair shared the opening two sets at the Rod Laver Arena, before Nadal eventually pulled clear to win in four – 6-3, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

He’ll face Austria’s Dominic Thiem in the last eight, after the fifth seed beat Gael Monfilis in straight sets.

2014 winner Stan Wawrinka is also through to the quartr finals, dumping out the fourth seed Daniel Medvedev.

In the women’s draw, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was a 6-4 6-4 winner against Belgium’s Elise Mertens, to advance to the quarter finals.

Two-time champion Garbine Muguruza was a surprise straight-sets winner against 9th seed Kiki Bertens.

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he’ll leave it to Neil Critchley to take charge of their FA Cup fourth round replay with Shrewsbury.

They’ll need to face the League One side at Anfield during the Premier League’s winter break, after letting a 2-nil lead slip to draw 2-all last night.

Under-23 boss Critchley led a young Liverpool side in last month’s League Cup defeat to Aston Villa, due to fixture congestion.

Klopp says he’ll have to do the same again https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/thirteen-3.mp3

The fifth round draw takes place this evening, shortly before Bournemouth host Arsenal in the last of the round 4 games.

Bournemouth come into the game off the back of a vital 3-1 win against Brighton, which ended a six game winless run in the league.

BASKETBALL

N-B-A commissioner Adam Silver says the organisation is “devastated” by the death of Kobe Bryant.

The five-time N-B-A champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist died along with eight others in a helicopter crash in California yesterday.

Bryant’s thirteen-year-old daughter Gianna was among those who lost their lives.

TRACK CYCLING

Emily Kay has secured a bronze medal for Team Ireland in the Women’s Omnium at the U-C-I Track Cycling World Cup.

The 24-year-old Coventry native switched allegiance to Ireland late last year.

The result in Canada capped a strong showing from the Irish team at the tournament.

RACING

Kevin Brouder continues to impress in the saddle, and he brought his season’s tally to 36 winners when partnering the Terrence O’Brien-trained Our Roxane to success in the 2m handicap hurdle at Gowran Park on Thursday.

He got punters off to the perfect start on the track’s biggest day of the year when partnering the 11/4 favourite to a comfortable two-length win over the John Joe Walsh-Blanketontheground.

The winner was defying a 10lbs hike in the ratings after her Christmas win at Limerick.