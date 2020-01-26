GAELIC GAMES

The first round of the Allianz National Football and Hurling Leagues continue today.

In the fooball, Tyrone welcome newly promoted Meath to Healy Park at 2-o’clock.

While Monaghan head to Pearse Stadium to take on Galway where there’s a half-past-2 throw-in.

That game is part of a double header in Salthill as the Galway Hurlers face Westmeath

There’s half an hour gone, Westmeath took an early lead but a short time ago Galway led 7 points to 3.

Elsewhere Waterford host Cork, Clare and Carlow meet at Cusack Park and it’s Kilkenny against Dublin at Nowlan Park with those three games all getting underway at 2-o’clock.

SOCCER

Champions Manchester City take on Fulham in the fourth round of the FA Cup today.

City have made nine changes to the side that beat Sheffield United, with Nicolas Otamendi and Gabriel Jesus the only players to keep their place

City have a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes

League One side Tranmere host Manchester United meanwhile at 3-o’clock.

At 5-o’clock then Shrewsbury welcome Premier League leaders Liverpool to New Meadow.

GOLF

A 67 on Saturday has left Rory McIlroy in contention going into the final round at the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA tour

McIlroy’s 5 under par round on Saturday leaves him on 9 under, just three shots off the lead held by Jon Rahm

A win at Torrey Pines this evening will put the Northern Ireland golfer top of the world rankings for the first time in 5 years.

TENNIS

Roger Federer lost the first set on his way to progressing from the fourth round of the Australian Open in four sets against Marton Fucsovics today.

The 6 time Melbourne winner said his epic five set third round win over John Millman affected his recovery for today’s game

Earlier Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic both went through to the quarter finals in straight sets.

While in the women’s draw, American teenager Coco Gauff was knocked out by compatriot Sofia Kenin in three sets 6-7 6-3 6-0

Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitova also progressed to the last eight.



RACING

There’s a seven race card at Naas tooday where the first goes to post at ten-past-1.