SOCCER

A number of Premier League clubs will be hoping to avoid FA Cup upsets when the fourth round continues later.

The early kick-off sees in-form Championship side Brentford host Leicester in what could be the last ever cup tie at Griffin Park.

Amongst the matches being played at 3pm, Sheffield United travel to Millwall, Newcastle host League One Oxford and Southampton face Tottenham.

There’s also an intriguing tie at St Andrews where Birmingham City play away at their own ground against tenants Coventry.

The late game sees Hull City host eight time winners Chelsea.

Sheffield Wednesday are through to the last 16 thanks to a 2-1 win at QPR, while fellow Championship side Derby will need a fourth round replay after being held nil-nil at League Two Northampton.

===

Swansea can move into the Championship’s play-off places with a win against Stoke later.

The Welsh club could have Joe Rondon back from injury, while Michael O’Neill’s side will be without striker Tyrese Campbell because he has a hamstring problem.

===

Celtic have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership later with a victory at home to Ross County.

With title rivals Rangers not playing until tomorrow, they could increase their advantage to five points.

TENNIS

Men’s top seed Rafael Nadal brushed aside Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 to move through to the fourth round at the Australian Open.

The Spaniard, who’s aiming for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, continues his streak of not losing to a fellow countryman.

That run now lasts four years.

===

Women’s second seed Karolina Pliskova has gone out – losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The Russian thirtieth seed won in two tie-breaks to move through to meet Anglique Kerber in the fourth round.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep beat Yulia Putintseva to move through to the last sixteen.

GAELIC GAMES

Dessie Farrell has his first competitive game in charge of the Dublin football team this evening.

The five-in-a-row All-Ireland champions welcome Kerry to Croke Park on the opening night of Division One of the Allianz National Football League.

Farrell says an interesting fixture to kick off the new campaign https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dub.mp3

Mayo begin the defence of their title with a trip to Donegal.

The Athletics Grounds plays host to an Ulster derby between Armagh and Cavan in Division Two.

===

Reigning Hurling League champions Limerick go to Thurles to All-Ireland winners Tipperary.

Eddie Brennan’s Laois take on last summer’s Leinster champions Wexford in Portlaoise.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s chances of returning to golf’s world number one spot, this week, are fading.

The Ulster man is six shots behind leader Ryan Palmer at the Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines, he needs to win the tournament tomorrow to move back to the top of the rankings.

Tiger Woods is alongside McIlroy on four-under par.

===

Shane Lowry’s moved to six-under-par with a third-round 69 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The Open champion is six shots behind leader Ashun Wu.

Padraig Harrington is three-over after carding a round of 73 today.