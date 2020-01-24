TENNIS

The incredible rise of 15-year-old tennis player Coco Gauff continues at the Australian Open.

After beating Venus Williams in the first round, she’s now knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

Speaking on court after her victory, Gauff revealed her teachers have given her extra time to submit her homework https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/homework-1.mp3

===

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki has confirmed her retirement after losing to Ons Jabeur.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams is also out.

She’s lost 6-4 6-7 7-5 to China’s Wang Qiang.

It’s currently two sets all between Roger Federer and John Millman in the men’s third round.

SOCCER

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists there “it’s not going to be a quick fix” at the club.

They’ve won just two out of seven games in January – heaping pressure on the boss at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer says they’ll bounce back, but patience is needed https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/manunited-2.mp3

===

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they don’t know the extent of Sadio Mane’s hamstring injury.

The Senegal attacker suffered a suspected tweak in the first half of the Premier League leaders’ 2-1 win at Wolves last night.

===

League One Tranmere will play Manchester United in the FA Cup on Sunday, after knocking out Premier League opposition last night.

They secured a 2-1 victory over Watford after their third round replay went to extra-time.

Northampton Town will hope to pull off an upset by beating Championship opponents Derby, when the fourth round starts this evening.

Meanwhile, there’s an all-second tier clash as QPR host Sheffield Wednesday.

===

Brighton have signed Aaron Mooy from Huddersfield on a permanent deal following his initial loan move.

He’s agreed a three-and-a-half year contract on the south coast.

Mooy’s played 18 times for the club, scoring twice so far.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is two-under-par after 15 holes of his second round at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

The Open champions is six shots behind clubhouse leader Eddie Pepperell.

Padraig Harrington is two-over playing the last hole of his round while Graeme McDowell has closed three-over.

GAELIC GAMES

Colin Fennelly is the new Kilkenny hurling captain.

The two-time All-Star succeeds his Ballyhale Shamrocks clubmate T-J Reid in the role.

2015 All-Ireland winning skipper Joey Holden is the Cats’ new vice-captain.

BOXING

Jason Quigley says he’s “progressing with each fight” under new trainer Andy Lee.

The Donegal middleweight secured a third-round stoppage victory over Fernando Marin in California overnight.

Lee says he’s asked promoters Golden Boy to relocate Quigley’s training base to America’s east coast.

CYCLING

Ireland’s Sam Bennett has narrowly missed out on a second stage win at the Tour Down Under.

The Quickstep rider was pipped on the line by Caleb Ewan in a sprint finish on stage four.

Bennett says he miscalculated how long was left in the race when he turned the final corner.