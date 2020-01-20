RUGBY

England head coach Eddie Jones has named 8 uncapped players in his 34-man squad for the Six Nations.

21-year-old Wasps outhalf Jacob Umaga – nephew to All-Blacks legend Tana is named in a squad for the very first time, while uncapped Northampton Saints trio Fraser Dingwall, George Furbank, and Alex Moon are also included.

Exeter’s Tom Dunn, Ben Earl of Saracens, Bath prop Will Stuart, and Gloucester winger Ollie Thorley also come into the squad.

Jack Nowell, Henry Slade and Billy Vunoipola all miss out due to injury.

Vunipola has broken his arm once again.

The number 8 fell awkwardly in the sixth minute of Sarries’ win against Racing 92 yesterday at Allianz Park, with medics confirming after the game he had suffered a break.

Vunipola previously broke his right arm on two occasions in 2018, as well as a similar injury to his left arm in the same year.

RACING

The great run of form being enjoyed by Gavin Brouder and Curragh trainer James Nash continued as Moyode Gold took the mares’ maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse on Tuesday. Running in the colours of the trainer’s wife Sarah and her mother, Pauline Gavin, the 5/1 chance got to the front before the final two flights and raced clear to score by six lengths.

Paddy Kennedy was first off the mark at Punchestown on Wednesday where Instant Return took the 2m maiden hurdle. Trained by Jessica Harrington, he battled well from the final flight to win by a neck from the Ado McGuinness-trained Politicise to the delight of punters who sent the four-year-old off a well-backed 15/8 joint-favourite. The Rodger Sweeney-trained Sean Says recovered from a mistake at the final flight to win the 2m handicap hurdle under Phillip Enright who was riding his 30th winner of the season to equal his best previous total. The four-year-old looked in trouble after the error but she dug deep under the Tralee man to see of the challenge of Saol Iontach by three-parts of a length.

Paddy Kennedy and Jessica Harrington were winners again as Mr Hendricks won the 2m4f maiden hurdle at Navan on Saturday. Owned by David Reid Scott, the six-year-old made much of the running and readily held the late run of the Noel Meade-trained Village Mystic to win by a length and a quarter.

TENNIS

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has booked his place in round 2 of the Australian Open.

The 7 time champion saw off Germany’s Jan Lennard Struff in four sets at the Rod Laver Arena.

Elsewhere in the men’s draw six time champion Roger Federer booked his place in the second round with a straight sets win against American Steve Johnson.

In the women’s draw, 15 year old Coco Gauff repeated her Wimbledon heroics, defeating 7-time Grand Slam champion Venus Willians 7-6, 6-3.

Ashleigh Barty, Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams all advanced to round 2.

SOCCER

West Brom can go four points clear at the top of the Championship table with victory over Stoke City this evening.

Kick-off at the Hawthorns this evening is at 8pm.