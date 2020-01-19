GAELIC GAMES

It’s All-Ireland senior club final day at GAA Headquarters this afternoon.

For the first time, teams from Kilkenny and Tipperary meet in the hurling decider, which gets underway at two o’clock.

Henry Shefflin’s Ballyhale Shamrocks are looking to become back-to-back champions when they take on Tipp outfit Borris-Ileigh.

In the football Galway champions Corofin, who have won three All-Ireland titles in five years, are up against Down and Ulster kingpins Kilcoo.

That game throws in at four o’clock at Croke Park.

=====

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his players must show their big-game mentality in today’s encounter against Manchester United.

The Anfield club can stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points if they prevail.

Klopp says he knows just how important today’s challenge is https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jk-7.mp3

Kick-off on Merseyside is at half past four.

Before that struggling Burnley welcome Leicester City to Turf Moor at two o’clock.

=====

RUGBY

Reigning English Premiership champions Saracens have apologised for their mistakes, and accepted relegation to the second tier after breaching salary cap regulations.

The European Champions Cup holders were handed a 35-point deduction and fined 5 million pounds for salary cap irregularities in November of last year.

In a statement today, the club said their “goal is to rebuild confidence and trust”.

Munster know even a bonus-point win today against the Ospreys wouldn’t be enough to secure a Champions Cup last-eight spot.

Connacht are also in action this afternoon as they visit Montpellier at 3.15pm.

The western province are looking to stop a run of four straight defeats.

=====

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Conor McGregor returned to the octagon with a win last night at U-F-C 246.

The Crumlin fighter beat American Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone with a T-K-O after forty seconds of their bout in Las Vegas.