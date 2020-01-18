RUGBY

Ulster will look to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup for the second consecutive season this afternoon.

Dan McFarland’s side will advance to the last-eight if they beat Bath at Kingspan Stadium.

Ulster have won 12 of their 13 European games in Belfast and today’s game kicks off at a quarter-past-three.

Leinster’s focus is on securing the top seeding for the quater-finals this lunchtime.

The Pro14 champions are in Treviso for a 1pm kick-off against Benetton knowing a victory would assure a home quarter-final.

SOCCER

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho’s been impressed with how Watford have started to turn their season around under Nigel Pearson.

The sides meet at Vicarage Road this lunchtime with the hosts aiming for their fourth win in a row to take them further away from the Premier League relegation zone.

Champions Manchester City look to make it four wins from four this afternoon.

There’s a battle between the bottom two, as basement side Norwich take on fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

Watford will hope to pull further away from the relegation places when they host Tottenham in the lunchtime kick-off.

Fourth placed Chelsea make the trip to Newcastle for the late game.

Former Everton boss David Moyes faces his old club when West Ham play the Merseysiders at the London Stadium.

Arsenal meet Sheffield United, Brighton go up against Aston Villa and Wolves are at Southampton.

===

Leeds have the chance to go top in the Championship this lunchtime.

They’ll move to summit if they win at Q-P-R.

Sheffield Wednesday and Brentford will hope to keep their places in the top six when they face Blackburn and Huddersfield respectively.

===

Scottish Cup holders Celtic attempt to remain on course for a fourth domestic treble in a row when they face Partick this evening.

Among today’s other fourth round ties, top flight strugglers Hearts look to avoid a shock when they host Airdrieonians.

Aberdeen will attempt to do likewise in their home game with Dumbarton, while Motherwell go to Dundee tonight.

GAELIC GAMES

For the sixth year in-a-row, Roscommon and Galway meet in this afternoon’s Connacht Senior Football League final.

The Rossies have won the competition for the last two seasons and there’s a 2pm throw-in at the Hyde.

It’s a Midlands derby in Tullamore in the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup final.

Offaly host Longford in Tullamore where there’s a quarter-to-three start.

Armagh welcome their neighbours Tyrone to the Athletics Grounds for a half-seven throw-in in the Dr McKenna Cup decider.

Mickey Harte’s Tyrone are aiming to win the competition for the 17th time.

Leinster champions Wexford face Shane O’Neill’s Galway in hurling’s Walsh Cup final in Portlaoise at 4pm.

===

Cork’s Fr O’Neill’s are without suspended duo Mark O’Keeffe and Billy Dunne for their A-I-B All-Ireland Club Intemediate Hurling final against Kilkenny’s Tullaroan.

The junior decider is also a Cork against Kilkenny affair, with Russell Rovers taking on Conahy Shamrocks.

TENNIS

Roger Federer admits he’s concerned about the air quality in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament – which starts on Monday.

Federer’s spoken with organisers about the issue – which has been caused by severe bushfires across the country.

Several players complained of breathing difficulties during the qualifying rounds – with one competitor retiring from the competition.

World number one Rafael Nadal says he’s satisfied with how officials are addressing the situation https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/nadal-3.mp3

CRICKET

Ireland’s cricketers look to clinch victory in their Twenty20 series with the West Indies tonight.

They’re 1-nil up in the 3-match contest after a narrow win in a high-scoring opening game in Grenada on Wednesday.

The second T20’s being played in St Kitts.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Conor McGregor has tipped the scales on the 170-pounds limit ahead of his mixed martial arts comeback bout tonight.

“The Notorious” will face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in the main event of UFC 2-4-6 in Las Vegas.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon since October 2018.