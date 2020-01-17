RUGBY

Keith Earls has been ruled out of Munster’s must-win Heineken Champions Cup clash wih Ospreys this Sunday.

The Ireland winger suffered a minor knee injury in training while lock Jean Kleyn has been ruled out with a neck issue.

Calvin Nash makes his European debut on the wing.

===

Will Addison has been passed fit to start at full-back for Ulster match against Bath tomorrow.

Having been named in Ireland’s Six Nations squad this week, Tom O’Toole has been named in the front-row.

Victory for Dan McFarland’s side would see them qualify for the quarter-finals.

===

James Ryan has skaken off his calf injury to start for already qualified Leinster in their game away to Benetton.

Max Deegan will start at blindside with Caelan Doris at number-eight.

Sean Cronin and Andrew Porter also come into the side.

===

Scrum-half Kieran Marmion will make his first appearance for Sonnacht in two months on Sunday.

He’s back in the team for their final pool game away to Montpellier.

Neither team can qualify for the quarter-finals.

===

Saracens could be automatically relegated from the English Premiership if they fail to meet the salary cap this season.

The defending champions have already been docked 35 points and fined 5-point-3 million pounds after they were found guilty of breaking rules over the last three campaigns.

Other clubs are demanding Saracens now prove they are within the 7 million pound limit for this year or face demotion to the Championship.

SOCCER

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford remains a major fitness doubt for their Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

The club’s top scorer limped off with a back injury during their FA Cup third round replay victory over Wolves midweek.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he’s unlikely to feature at Anfield https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MU11.mp3

United have also confirmed that Harry Maguire is their new captain.

He succeeds Ashley Young, who is on the verge of a move to Inter Milan.

===

Brighton manager Graham Potter says he’s carefully managing Aaron Connolly’s development.

Potter says the Republic of Ireland international has “unique attributes” but says it’s unfair to expect him to be ready to play every game.

Connolly is expected to come back into the Brighton squad for their Premier League game against Aston Villa tomorrow.

===

Fulham can move up to third in the Championship with victory over Middlesbrough tonight.

The west London club will look to strengthen their grip on a play-off spot at Craven Cottage.

===

The fourth round of the Scottish Cup kicks-off this evening with Rangers taking on League One strugglers Stranraer at Ibrox.

The Glasgow giants last won the competition in 2009 – and haven’t lifted a major trophy since 2011.

GOLF

Shane Lowry looks set to miss the weekend at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The defending champions finished with two bogeys to end up on level-par after a second-round 74 and he’s one stroke outside the projected cut mark.

Matthew Fitzpatrick is the clubhouse leader at nine-under while Padraig Harrington is four-over playing the last.

TENNIS

Andy Murray has pulled out of another two tennis tournaments as he continues to recover from the pelvic problem that has forced him to miss next week’s Australian Open.

The former world number one is now not expected to play again until the middle of February at the earliest.

Murray says “bone bruising” is taking longer to heal than expected.