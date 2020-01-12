RUGBY

Leinster are just underway against Lyon in the European Champions Cup.

Leo Cullen’s side are already through to the last-eight, with two rounds to spare.

Munster are in Paris this afternoon as they look to move towards the quarter-finals.

A defeat at Racing 92 would leave their hopes at risk though after an earlier draw against today’s opponents and defeat by Saracens.

Simon Zebo misses out for the French side through injury, while Munster fly-half JJ Hanrahan has recovered after a hamstring complaint.

Kick-off is at a quarter past three.

=====

GOLF

A closing round of 64 has seen Shane Lowry finish second in his season-opener at the Hong Kong Open.

The Offaly man finished up on 13 under par, four shots off Australian Wade Ormsby.

Lowry had rounds of 69, 68, 66 and 64 across the tournament for a solid showing overall at Fanling.

=====

SOCCER

Aston Villa face a difficult task in the Premier League this afternoon against a Manchester City team who appear to have hit form.

The defending champions secured their third straight win with an impressive performance against neighbours Manchester United in the League Cup semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at half past four.

It’s a big game in the battle to avoid the drop before that as two teams in the relegation zone face off.

Watford’s visit to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth is underway from two o’clock.

=====

GAELIC GAMES

Pádraic Joyce takes charge of the Galway senior footballers for the first time this afternoon.

They are in Castlebar to play Mayo in the semi-finals of Connacht’s F-B-D league, while Roscommon visit Leitrim in the other last-four tie.

Both games are at two o’clock.

Reigning champions Tyrone play Down in the semi-finals of the Dr McKenna Cup in Ulster, as Monaghan await in the final.

Meanwhile Galway’s hurlers are in Parnell Park at two o’clock to take on Dublin in the semi-finals of the Walsh Cup, with Kilkenny meeting Wexford.