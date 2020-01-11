RUGBY

Today’s action is underway in rugby’s Heineken Champions Cup.

Ulster have the chance to seal their place in the quarter-finals this afternoon, they’ve just kicked off away to Clermont in Pool 3.

A win for the northern province would see qualify for the last-eight.

The French side have won 30 of their last 31 European games at the Stade Marcel-Michelin but Ulster have registered four wins in their last five away matches in the competition.

===

Connacht back-row Paddy McAllister says they’re determined to shake off their poor form when they host Toulouse later.

Andy Friend’s side lost all three of their inter-pro games in the Pro14 over the festive period and another defeat today would end their chances of reaching the knock-out stages.

McAllister says they’re ready to put in a big performance

Kick-off at the Sportsground is at a quarter-past-three.

SOCCER

Arsenal are 1-nil up at their London rivals Crystal Palace in the Premier League’s lunchtime game.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired the Gunners ahead in the 12th minute at Selhurst Park.

===

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says he “believes” they can beat leaders Liverpool this evening.

The Reds travel to north London without a league defeat in more than a year.

Republic of Ireland under-21 striker Adam Idah is expected to lead the line for struggling Norwich in their match at Manchester United.

In the other 3pm kick-offs, second place Leicester host Southampton, Chelsea take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge and Newcasle go to Wolves and Everton face Brighton.

===

Championship pace setters Leeds have a Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon.

West Brom, who are level on points with Leeds, are at struggling Charlton.

===

West Ham are likely to push through the transfer of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

The Hammers lost their first-choice ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski to a hip injury in last night’s 1-nil loss at Sheffield United.

Randolph’s four-million switch from Middlesbrough has been held up by his thigh injury.

===

Republic of Ireland under-21 manager Stephen Kenny feels football has been treated like a minority sport in Ireland over the last two decades.

The Munster Centre of Excellence at Glanmire was granted almost four-million Euro from the government’s Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund but it was the only football project to receive funding.

GAELIC GAMES

Dessie Farrell’s reign as Dublin senior football manager begins in earnest this afternoon.

The All-Ireland champions are fielding a second-string team for their match away to Longford in the semi-finals of the Bord na Mona O’Byrne Cup.

In the other last-four clash Offaly entertain their neighbours and competition holders Westmeath.

===

There’s pre-season silverware on the line at the Gaelic Grounds this evening.

Cork take on Limerick in football’s McGrath Cup decider at half-five.

That’s followed by the Munster Hurling League final between the same two counties at half-seven.

===

Donegal manager Declan Bonner has confirmed that Patrick McBrearty will be available for the majority of their National League campaign.

The star forward is set to return from America at the end of the month and Bonner says he’ll link up with the panel ahead of their second game.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is six shots off the lead after three rounds of the re-scheduled Hong Kong Open.

The Offaly man lost ground on leader Wade Ormsby after shooting a 68 today to move to seven-under-par.

2017 winner Ormsby will take a two-shot lead into tomorrow’s final round at 13-under.

TENNIS

U-S Open champion Bianca Andreescu has been forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to a knee injury.

The teenager shocked Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows to land her maiden gran slam but picked up the knee issue in the season ending W-T-A finals.

Andreescu says it was a “tough decision” to not play in Melbourne but says she had to respect the recuperation of her body.