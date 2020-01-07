SOCCER

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team will be going all-out to win the League Cup now they’re in the last four.

They face local rivals Manchester City in the first leg of their semi-final at Old Trafford tonight.

And Solskjaer admits the fact it’s a derby gives the tie some extra spice https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ogs-2.mp3

===

Chelsea paid over 26-million pounds in compensation after sacking former manager Antonio Conte.

The money went to the Italian and his staff, as well as covering legal costs, following his dismissal in 2018.

Conte led Chelsea to a Premier League and FA Cup double in 2017.

The club’s accounts for 2018-19 show they made a loss of 96-point-6 million pounds.

===

Glenn Whelan is searching for a new club, after being released by Hearts.

The veteran Republic of Ireland midfielder had been at the Jambos for just four months and made 17 appearances for the Scottish club.

Whelan fell out of favour at Tynecastle when Daniel Stendel took over last month.

===

Conor McCarthy has moved to Saint Mirren from Cork City, after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Scottish side.

The 21-year-old centre-half had been on the books at Cork since joining as a schoolboy in 2014 and made 50 appearances over the last two seasons.

Saint Mirren will pay an undisclosed compensation to the League of Ireland club.

===

The Football League has lost an appeal against the punishment handed down to Bolton for failing to fulfil fixtures.

They’d argued an independent ruling to give the League One club a suspended 5-point deduction – and a fine – was too lenient.

The EFL say while they’re disappointed, they respect the decision.

===

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has confirmed the club’s been put up for sale.

Supporter groups had called for Donald to cut his losses following their Saint Stephen’s Day draw with Bolton in League One.

RUGBY

Simon Zebo has been ruled out of Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with his former side Munster.

The former Ireland full-back suffered an ankle injury in Racing’s win against Clermont last week and he’ll now miss the visit of the Reds to Paris,

Victory for Racing would seal their place in the knockout stages of the competition.

===

There’s good news on the fitness front for Ulster ahead of their trip to Clermont.

Key trio Marcell Coetzee, Jordi Murphy and John Cooney are all available to play.

Cooney and Coetzee have come through the return to play protocols while Murphy’s recovered from illness.

AUSSIE RULES

Sydney Swans coach Tadhg Kennelly thinks Cathal McShane will be playing for Tyrone in the Championship this summer.

The All-Star forward is set to train with the AFL’s Adelaide Crows ahead of a potential move “Down Under”.

But Kennelly says the Crows would be unable to register McShane to play in the league this season and he thinks they’d likely allow him to return to Tyrone before joining in 2021.

FORMULA ONE

Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension with Red Bull until the end of the 2023 Formula One season.

The Dutchman became the youngest ever winner of a Grand Prix when he claimed victory in Spain in 2016.

He finished third in the 2019 drivers’ championship, with three race wins.

RACING

Trainer Nicky Henderson has revealed that Altior won’t run in Saturday’s Unibet Silviniaco Conti Chase at Kempton.

The 10-year-old dual Queen Mother winner hasn’t run since suffering his first defeat in November.