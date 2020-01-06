RUGBY

Johnny Sexton won’t be returning from his knee injury this week, but Leinster say he will step up his recovery in the coming days.

The outhalf hasn’t played since suffering the injury at the start of December against the Northampton Saints, and the province say it’s unlikely he’ll feature in the two remaining Heieneken Champions Cup pool games.

Meanwhile second-row James Ryan is doubtful for this Sunday’s visit of Lyon to the RDS.

He picked up a calf injury in Saturday’s win versus Connacht, and will be monitored throughout the week.

Centre Joe Tomane came through his return from a hamstring injury on Saturday unscathed, and will train as normal this week.

Racing 92 could be without Simon Zebo this Sunday, when his former side Munster visit Paris.

The full back limped out of their victory against Clermont at the weekend with an ankle injury, before leaving the ground on crutches.

Munster have to beat the French side this weekend, to keep their quarter final hopes alive.

SOCCER

Arsenal and Leeds United round off the weekend’s FA Cup third round this evening, in a repeat of the 1972 final.

The Gunners will be looking to build on their 2-0 victory against Manchester United on New Year’s Day, their first win under new manager Mikel Arteta.

They’ll be without defender Callum Chambers after his season-ending knee injury was confirmed last week, while Hector Bellerin will be assessed before kickoff.

Arsenal have only been beaten at this stage of the competition once in the last 23 seasons.

Both sides will know their potential fourth round opponents heading into the game, with the draw to take place before kickoff, which is at 7.56pm.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Jesse Lingard is getting back to his best.

The forward didn’t score or assist a Premier League goal in 2019.

However Solskjaer says he’s seen signs of a recovery in Lingard’s form https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lingard.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Sean Quigley won’t line out for Fermanagh’s senior footballers in 2020.

The Roslea forward has not featured in either of their two McKenna Cup games so far.

Erne County manager Ryan McMenamin says he left on “amicable terms” and added that the door was “always open” for a return to the panel.

RACING

Kevin Brouder gave County Cork trainer Richard Foley his first winner as Knockraha Boss took the 2m handicap hurdle at Tramore on New Year’s Day. The well-backed 4/1 favourite got the better of Jimmy Mangan’s 5/1 chance Capture The Action by a neck and Foley commented, “I took out a licence in March and that’s my first winner. Things have been a bit slow and he’s only my second horse racing. He’s done it well and Kevin has given him a great ride. He’s a horse that takes a lot of racing and seemed to love it here. I’m 26 and based in Rathcormac near Fermoy. I have eight in, and I do a lot of breaking and pre-training.” The Listowel jockey was adding to a Christmas winner at both Leopardstown and Limerick.

Jack Kennedy shared two early winners with Gordon Elliott as the Meath trainer dominated at Cork on Saturday. The pair got the day off to a flyer as Texard, the 11/4 second favourite, scored a runaway success in the opening rated novice hurdle and 30 minutes late, Kennedy was in the saddle as 16/1 chance Recent Revelations scored in similar fashion in the 2m maiden hurdle.

Tralee jockey Phillip Enright was a winner at Naas where Allardyce scored a battling success in the 2m handicap chase. Trained by Edward O’Grady and owned by the Class Of ’67 Racing Club consisting of the trainer’s former Blackrock College school mates, the 8/1 got to the front soon after the final fence and held off the late surge of Dasmyhoss to win by three-parts of a length.