GAELIC GAMES

Slaughtneil line out in their third AIB All-Ireland senior club semi-final in four years this afternoon.

The Derry champions face the holders Ballyhale Shamrock in Newry at 2pm.

Slaughtneil star Chrissy McKaigue says their experience in recent years will help them against Henry Shefflin’s Kilkenny club today.

St Thomas’ of Galway meet Tipperary champions Borris-Ileigh in today’s other last-four tie.

Throw-in at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick is at 4pm.

SOCCER

The Merseyside derby takes centre stage in the FA Cup third round this afternoon, with eleven ties down for decision.

Jurgen Klopp may give a Liverpool debut to Japanese international Takumi Minamino, who recently signed from Red Bull Salzburg.

The action gets underway at Anfield at 4pm.

Harry Kane misses out with a torn hamstring as Spurs visit Middlesbrough at 2pm, while Chelsea host Nottingham Forest at the same time.

National League side AFC Fylde are the lowest-ranked team left – they are away to Premier League Sheffield United, also at 2pm.

GOLF

American Xander Schauffele leads the Sentry Tournament of Champions on eleven under par.

Justin Thomas lies a shot back, with the final round getting underway later in Hawaii.

Portrush star Graeme McDowell is the only Irishman in the field – he is back in a tie for 26th on level par.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Tom Brady says he is “unlikely” to have played for the Patriots for the final time, even after the New Englanders were knocked out of the NFL Playoffs last night.

The defending champions went down 20-13 to the Tennessee Titans in the A-F-C wildcard game in Foxborough.

Elsewhere, there was a dramatic 22-19 overtime win for the Houston Texans over the visiting Buffalo Bills.