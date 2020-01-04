SOCCER

Today’s third round FA Cup action is underway.

Newcastle are 1-nil up at League One Rochdale.

Burnley are 2-nil up at home to Peterborough, Birmingham lead 1-nil against fellow Championship side Blackburn.

Milwall also lead 1-nil in their clash with Newport County.

Last year’s beaten finalists Watford host Tramere at a minute-past-three while there’s an all Premier League clash between Wolves and Manchester United just after half-five.

Holders Manchester City start their defence of the trophy against Port Vale this evening.

Pep Guardiola has already indicated he’ll give some of his fringe players the opportunity to catch his eye as they welcome League Two opposition to the Etihad Stadium.

Despite playing a “weakened” side, the City boss expects his team to progress to the fourth round.

Conor Coventry says he’s “proud” to have committed his future to his boyhood club West Ham.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 midfielder has put pen to paper on a new contract which will keep him at the Hammers until the summer of 2023.

Coventry made his first team debut against Newport in the Carabao Cup this season and has been a regular captain of their under-23 side.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s semi-final day in the A-I-B All-Ireland Club Football Championship.

Three-in-a-row chasing Corofin take on seven-time winners Nemo Rangers in Ennis at half-one.

Corofin’s Michael Farragher is expecting an open encounter

Cavan’s Breffni Park is the venue for the other last-four clash between Down’s Kilcoo and Dublin champions Ballyboden Saint Enda’s.

Kilcoo are playing in the All-Ireland series for the first-time, having secured a maiden Ulster title last month.

That one gets underway at half-three.

RUGBY

Leinster head-coach Leo Cullen says they’ll need to be at their best if they’re to defeat Connacht in the Guinness Pro14 this evening.

The defending champions have won all nine of their games in the competition so far this campaign and sit top of Conference A while Connacht are looking to bounce back from festive defeats to Munster and Ulster.

Cullen says the westerners are tricky opposition:

Kick-off at the R-D-S is at half-five.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is three-under par after two rounds at the weather-hit Sentry Tournament of Champions event in Hawaii.

The former U-S Open winner carded a second-round 69 in stormy conditions overnight and is six shots behind the leader Xander (pron: Zander) Schauffele.

Defending champion Schauffele is one stroke ahead of his nearest challengers Patrick Reed and Joaquin Niemann.