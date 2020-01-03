SOCCER

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the club fully supported the decision for Paul Pogba to have an operation on his ankle.

He said earlier this week Pogba’s “people” had recommended the midfielder should undergo surgery.

Solskjaer’s attempted to clarify his comments https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/solskjaer.mp3

===

Aston Villa will be without goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley for the rest of the season.

Both players suffered knee ligament damage in Wednesday’s Premier League win over Burnley.

Heaton was signed from Burnley in the summer, while Wesley was also a new arrival for a club record fee.

===

Republic of Ireland under-21 international Conor Coventry has agreed a new contract at West Ham.

The midfielder’s current deal at the London Stadium had been due to expire this summer.

Coventry played twice for the Hammers in the Carabao Cup this season.

===

Sheffield United have completed the signing of Jack Rodwell on a deal until the end of the season.

The former Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland midfielder had been on trial with Chris Wilder’s side.

RUGBY

Defending champions Leinster have made 14 changes for the visit of Connacht to the R-D-S in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow.

Flanker Will Connors is the only player retained from last weekend’s win at Munster.

Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Hames Ryan and Tadhg Furlong are among the players brought in by Leo Cullen.

20-year-old Niall Murray has been handed his first start for Connacht.

The fit-again Gavin Thornbury joins Murray in the second-row while Caolin Blade skippers the westerners from scrum-half.

===

Conference B leaders Munster make the trip to Ulster this evening.

Munster haven’t won in Belfast since 2016.

===

Johnny Sexton appears to be winning his race to be fit for the start of the Six Nations.

The Ireland out-half is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a knee injury suffered while playing for Leinster against Northampton last month.

Sexton is aiming to be back for Ireland’s tournament opener against Scotland and he could yet feature for Leinster in the Champions Cup later this month.

===

Rhys Webb will be available for Wales in the upcoming Six Nations.

The scrum-half has been given special dispensation to play, after agreeing to move from French club Toulon back to Ospreys for family reasons.

GOLF

Graham McDowell is one-over-par heading into this evening’s second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions event.

Chile’s Joaquin Niemann holds a one-shot lead over the field in Hawaii at seven-under.

Justin Thomas heads the chase at six-under with Irish Open champion Jon Rahm at four-under.

AFL

The Adelaide Crows have reportedly joined the race to sign Tyrone forward Cathal McShane.

23-year-old McShane had been expected to join the Brisbane Lions on a two-year contract.

He was the joint top scorer in the All-Ireland Football Championship last summer.