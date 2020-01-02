GAELIC GAMES

Tyrone’s Cathal McShane is on the verge of making the move to the A-F-L.

The All-Star forward and last summer’s Championship joint top scorer is close to agreeing a two-year deal with the Brisbane Lions.

Dubliner James Madden is already part of the Lions squad.

HORSE RACING

Davy Russell is hoping to be back on the saddle this weekend.

The Grand National winning jockey injured his ankle in a fall at Fairyhouse yesterday.

Scans have shown no broken bones and Russell says he’s aiming to return to action in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the Lawlors of Naas Novice Hurdle takes place next Sunday.

Naas Racecourse General Manager Eamonn McEvoy has been speaking to Dave Keena ahead of the first Grade 1 race of the year.

He says it is set to be a highly competitive race and will provide the perfect test for horses with Cheltenham ambitions later in the season.

SOCCER

Liverpool can go back 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win over Sheffield United at Anfield tonight.

Their opponents are 8th – after an impressive start to their first season back in the top flight.

Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp has huge respect for United manager Chris Wilder’s abilities.

===

Swansea could move into sixth spot in the Championship with a win at home to Charlton, while Wayne Rooney could make his long-awaited debut for Derby as they face Barnsley.

The former England captain is now eligible to play, after agreeing to join the club as a player-coach in August.

Rooney tells Sky Sports News that while he’s still got plenty of time left on the pitch, going into management is a big ambition.

===

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is set to have ankle surgery, which will rule him out for around a month.

The French midfielder missed United’s loss at Arsenal last night with the issue.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they’re now looking to make “one or two” signings this month.

====

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has warned Irish youngster Adam Idiah that it’ll be difficult to get regular first team football at the club this season.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international made his debut from the bench in last night’s 1-all draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Farke says the Cork native looked sharp and praised his potential but admits it’ll be hard for the teenager to earn a place in the team.

The Norwich boss knows the Premier League’s basement side have a battle ahead to try and avoid relegation

RUGBY

Joey Carbery will start his first game for Munster this season when they take on Ulster in the Guinness Pro14 tomorrow.

The out-half is joined by his Ireland teammate Conor Murray in the half-backs for the game at Kingspan Stadium.

Peter O’Mahony returns to captain the side from the back-row while there’s a start for Keith Earls on the wing.

Ireland internationals Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are both back for Ulster.

Henderson resumes the captaincy and is paired with Alan O’Connor in the second-row.

Stockdale comes in on the wing while Nick Timoney has been brought in at number eight.

Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree knows it’ll be difficult to get a win in Belfast.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/munster-3.mp3

===

A hand injury is likely to rule Quinn Roux out of the Six Nations.

The Connacht lock, who has been capped 12 times, linked up with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad at Christmas.

But he now needs surgery on the injury he picked up in Connacht’s loss to Munster in the Guinness Pro14.

===

Nigel Wray has stepped down as Saracens chairman, saying it’s time for the club to make a “fresh start”.

The reigning rugby union Premiership champions were fined over 5-million pounds and deducted 35 points in November for breaching the salary cap.

Wray says his family will continue to provide financial support to them.

===

DARTS

Peter Wright has won his first P-D-C World Darts Championship title.

The Scot dominated the final at Alexandra Palace last night, defeating reigning champion Michael van Gerwen 7-3.

‘Snakebite’ says his triumph after years of heartbreak shows you should never give up chasing your dream.