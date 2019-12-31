DARTS

The final of the PDC World Darts Championship will be a repeat of the 2014 showpiece.

That’s after Michael van Gerwen and Peter ‘Snake-bite’ Wright booked their places in the decider with respective wins over Nathan Aspinall and Gerwyn Price last night.

It’s just Wright’s second time ever to reach the final while world number one van Gerwan is aiming to win it for the fourth time.

Wright said he could have won his last four encounter more convincingly than 6-sets-to-3 but felt he was the much better player https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13one.mp3

RACING

Sizing John makes a long-awaited return to action this afternoon at Punchestown.

The 2017 Gold Cup hero lines up in the Bet With Tote At Punchestown Hurdle at the Kildare course.

The nine-year-old will be ridden on his return after two years out by Barry Geraghty.

That race will be the fourth of a seven-race jumps card that’s gotten underway.

SOCCER

Brendan Rodgers says he’s hoping to improve his Leicester City squad in the upcoming transfer window as they bid to continue their challenge with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

The Foxes go into the new year in second place and are on course at the very least to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Rodgers admits the club doesn’t have the spending power to buy players at their peak, so they’ll be targeting promising prospects he can turn into stars https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13two.mp3

***

Norwich City have banned a supporter from their Carrow Road ground for three years.

It’s after the individual was arrested for throwing an object on to the pitch during their 2-all draw with Tottenham on Saturday.

The incident is still being investigated by Norfolk Police.

BOXING

Katie Taylor is reportedly being lined up to become the first female boxer to headline at Madison Square Garden against Amanda Serrano next April.

Her promoter Eddie Hearn has told iFL TV that he feels Taylor and Serrano, who previously turned down advances from the Taylor camp, will meet in the first all-female main event to headline at the Garden in the Spring.