RUGBY

Connacht prop Paddy McAllister will face a PRO 14 Disciplinary Committee tomorrow, after being cited for an alleged dangerous tackle during the first half of his side’s heavy defeat to Ulster.

McAllister escaped punishment at the time after the incident, when he appeared to make contact with the head of Ulster number 8 Marcell Coetzee on Friday night.

Connacht travel to face Leinster this Saturday for their final Irish Derby of the festive season.

SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (PRON: YU-GEN CLOP) says he won’t accept the Premier League is won until the trophy’s in his hands.

They beat Wolves 1-nil at Anfield yesterday afternoon to extend their lead at the top of the league to 13 points – and they have a game in hand.

Klopp thinks it’s madness for people to suggest his team are already champions:

Manchester City returned to winning ways meanwhile.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne saw them beat Sheffield United 2-nil at the Etihad.

Chelsea came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates.

The hosts led for much of the game but Jorginho and Tammy Abraham both scored in the last 10 minutes to come away with all three points.

The result leaves new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta still searching for his first win.

There’s one game in the EFL Championship tonight as 20th in the table Derby County host 18th placed Charlton.

Kick-off at Pride Park is at 7.45.

Leeds will end 2019 as the table-toppers meanwhile.

They scored in the dying moments of their 5-4 win at Birmingham yesterday, leapfrogging West Brom who lost 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough.

DARTS

Defending champion Michael Van Gerwen eased through to the semi-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship with a 5-2 win over Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas last night.

He’ll play Nathan Aspinall in the last four tonight after his victory over Dimitri van den Bergh.

The opening semi-final this evening pits Welshman Gerwyn Price against Scotland’s Peter Wright.

Price beat Glenn Durrant 5-1, while Wright saw off Luke Humphries 5-3.