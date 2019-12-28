SOCCER

Brighton welcome Bournemouth to the Amex in the lunchtime game.

The two are level on points going into the fixture with the Seagulls ahead on goal difference in 15th.

The Republic of Ireland’s Shane Duffy starts for the hosts with Aaron Connolly not even on the bench.

The game gets underway in the next few minutes.

Then at 3-o’clock Southampton host Crystal Palace,

Everton head to St. James’ Park to face Newcastle,

And Watford and Aston Villa meet at Vicarage Road.

The hosts are second from bottom in the table but have shown good form under new manager Nigel Pearson.

They’ve four points from their last two games and the boss says his players are enjoying the busy festive period.

At half-past-5, Norwich City entertain Tottenham

And Leicester City will look to put their 4-0 loss to Liverpool earlier this week behind them as they make the trip to London to take on West Ham.

At a-quarter-to-8 tonight then it’s Burnley against Manchester United at Turf Moor.

***

Liverpool sit 13 points clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand, after Wolves came from behind to beat Manchester City at Molineux last night.

The Republic of Ireland’s Matt Doherty scored the winner in the 89th minute with a fine strike.

RUGBY

Ulster hammered Connacht 35 points to 3 in their PRO14 inter-provincial derby at Kinspan Stadium last night.

Will Addison returned from suspension for the hosts and was exceptional from full-back as they secured the bonus point win which leaves them second in Conference A.

Alan O’Connor, Billy Burns, Robert Baloucoune, Rob Herring and Nick Timoney all went over the line for the hosts.

***

At 6-o’clock this evening Munster and Leinster meet at a sold out Thomond Park, in the PRO14.

Billy Holland is set to captain the home side while Joey Carbery will make his first appearance of the season in a red shirt off the bench.

Scott Fardy will lead out Leo Cullen’s side again in the absence of the injured Johnny Sexton.

RACING

A seven race card gets underway at Leopardstown in just a few minutes at a-quarter-past-12.

The feature race of the day – the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle – gets underway at 2-o’clock – where the Gordan Elliott trained Apple’s Jade is likely to go off the favourite.

***

There’s also seven races at Limerick where action gets underway at half-past-12.

The Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Steeplechase is the big race of the day there where Glenloe, who’s also trained by Gordan Elliott, is expected to be the favourite.

That goes to post at 10-to-3.