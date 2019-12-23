SOCCER

The Professional Footballers’ Association is demanding a review by the U-K government into racism in football.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger was allegedly abused during their 2-nil win at Tottenham yesterday.

The Premier League game was stopped with three announcements made asking fans to behave – and Rudiger has called for the offenders to be punished.

The UK’s sports minister Nigel Adams is meeting the F-A and Spurs’ directors today to discuss the incident.

New Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has ruled out signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The veteran Swedish striker played under Ancelotti at Paris Saint Germain and is a free agent after leaving L-A Galaxy.

The Toffees boss says they still have a good relationship but he won't be joining the club

Meanwhile Everton will submit a final planning application for their new stadium later today.

They’re looking to move from Goodison Park to a 52-thousand seater ground at Bramley-Moore Dock.

It’s estimated it will contribute a 1-billion pound boost to Liverpool’s economy – and create up to 15-thousand new jobs.

The Championship’s basement side Wigan make the trip to Lanchasire rivals Blackburn this evening.

There’s a 7.45pm kick-off at Ewood Park.

Conor McCormack has re-joined Derry City ahead of the new S-S-E Airtricity League season.

The midfielder has signed a two year contract with the Candystripes after leaving Cork City.

McCormack says he loved his previous spell at the Brandywell and that it was a big factor in his decision to move there again.

DARTS

Two former champions are in action the P-D-C World Darts Championship today.

Twice winner Adrian Lewis faces Darren Webster for a place in the last-16.

2015 and 2016 champion Gary Anderson meets Ryan Searle in the evening session.

GAELIC GAMES

Jim Gavin has backed Dessie Farrell to be a success as Dublin’s senior football manager.

Farrell has succeeded the five in-a-row All-Ireland winning boss who stepped down last month.

Gavin feels the panel are well placed to continue winning titles under their new manager

RUGBY

Munster head-coach Johann van Graan is hopeful that Joey Carbery will be fit to face Leinster in the Guinness Pro14 on Saturday.

The out-half is with the Irish squad today having recovered from an ankle injury which he first suffered in August and he’ll train with Munster on Thursday.

Van Graan insists they’ll only play Carbery against his former province if he’s “100 per cent” ready to return.

RACING

Faugheen and Samcro will clash in the Grade One Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase at Limerick on St Stephen’s Day.

The Willie Mullins-trained Faugheen will be aiming to land a 10th Grade One.