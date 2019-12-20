SOCCER

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba has returned to training amidst reports that he will leave the club in January.

The 26-year-old last played for the Old Trafford club back in September, having been sidelined with an ankle injury.

Solskjaer has also dismissed speculation that Erling Haaland is en route to Manchester today for talks with the club.

The 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker is being strongly linked with a move, but Solskjaer today denied a transfer was imminent https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/manunited-1.mp3

++

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has trained with the team today ahead of their Club World Cup final in Qatar.

The Dutch star did however head back to the team hotel before the session had finished so it’s unclear if he’s fit enough to start against Flamengo

One player almost certain to miss out though is Georgino Wijnaldum as he continues to recover from a knock picked up last weekend.

++

Tottenham have agreed a new contract with Toby Alderweireld.

The defender has signed until 2023 having first moved to the club in 2015.

He was one of the Spurs players linked with a move away before Jose Mourinho was brought in as manager.

=====

DARTS

Ciaran Teehan is flying the Irish flag at Alexandra Palace today in the second round of the P-D-C World Darts Championship.

The 20-year-old from Cork is set to take on world number 19 Mervyn King in the second game of the afternoon session in London.

RUGBY

Unbeaten Leinster play host to Ulster in a PRO 14 derby this evening in Dublin.

Both coaches have rung the changes to their sides, after last weekend’s European action.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen says there’s some players in the squad who have had to be patient for gametime https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13rugby-5.mp3

The action gets underway at the RDS Arena from 7.35pm.

Quin Roux will Captain Connacht on his 100th appearance for the side when they host Munster on Saturday

the second row is one of 6 changes to the western Province from last weekend

While CJ Stander will skipper a Munster side that shows 10 changes from last weekend’s loss to Saracens in the heineken European Champions Cup

Kick off at the Sportsground tomorrow is at 5.15

=====

BOXING

British boxer Kell Brook will return to the ring against Mark DeLuca in Sheffield on Saturday the 8th of February.

The former I-B-F welterweight world champion hasn’t fought since beating Australian Michael Zerafa over a year ago.