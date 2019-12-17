SOCCER

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United comeback has been delayed due to illness.

The France midfielder was expected to return to training this week after 11 weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Pogba will not be back for their Carabao Cup clash with Colchester tomorrow night.

===

Everton are expected to announce Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager by the end of the week.

The former Chelsea, Milan and Real Madrid boss has arrived on Merseyside for talks with the Toffees about the vacancy.

Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli last week while Everton are seeking a successor to Marco Silva.

===

Arsenal are close to appointing their former captain Mikel Arteta as their new head-coach.

Arteta is currently a coach at Manchester City and he met with Gunners officials at the weekend.

Freddie Ljungberg has been in interim charge since the sacking of Unai Emery at the end of last month.

===

Liverpool’s busy schedule continues this evening.

While manager Jurgen Klopp is in Qatar with a first-choice squad for the Club World Cup, a youthful side are away to Aston Villa in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Under 23 coach Neil Critchley will be proud to lead a group he’s worked extensively with https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/critchley.mp3

===

Paddy Kirk has signed a new one-year contract at Bohemians.

The 21-year-old defender will be hoping to establish himself as the Gypsies’ first-choice left-back following Darragh Leahy’s move to Dundalk.

Kirk played 15 times for Keith Long’s side last season.

RUGBY

Connacht are set to install temporary terracing at the Sportsground for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 clash with Munster.

It’ll increase the capacity at the Galway venue to 8,129 and the western province say they’ve had a “huge demand” for tickets.

The additional terracing will be at the Bohermore and College Road ends of the stadium.

===

Rob Howley says an “immensely tough” few months following the death of his sister led to him breaking rugby union’s betting rules.

The former Wales assistant coach has been banned for 18 months, with nine suspended, for placing over 350 bets on matches between 2015 and 2019.

He’s apologised, highlighting the fact a W-R-U disciplinary panel found there was no suggestion of dishonesty in his actions.

LADIES FOOTBALL

All-Ireland Ladies Football finalists Galway are set to be without defender Nicola Ward for the start of the new season.

It’s been confirmed that the All-Star suffered knee ligament damage in Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s All-Ireland Club final defeat to Mourneabbey.

Ward had only recovered from another knee injury last summer.

DARTS

Gary Anderson has eased into the third round of the P-D-C World Darts Championship .

The two-time winner got his campaign off to the perfect start with a 3-nil victory over Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan at London’s Alexandra Palace.

Elsewhere, World Cup finalist Willie O’Connor also won by the same score against Marko Kantele of Finland to set up a second round tie with third-ranked Gerwyn Price.

Among the first round matches today, Ted Evetts takes on Fallon Sherrock.

BOXING

Anthony Joshua says it puzzles him why it’s so hard to pin down Deontay Wilder for a unification world boxing title fight.

He won back his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts with victory over Andy Ruiz Junior earlier this month.

Wilder – who’s the WBC champion – is due to face Tyson Fury in a rematch next year.

Joshua says taking on the American is his top priority.

RACING

Samcro is set to run in the Grade 1 Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase at Limerick on Saint Stephen’s Day.

Gordon Elliott’s novice chaser is entered into two races at Leopardstown next week but is instead expected to head to the Munster venue.

Samcro could face Faugheen in the race.