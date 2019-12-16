Liverpool and Manchester City will both make trips to Madrid for the last 16 of the Champions League after the draw was made earlier in Nyon

Holders Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid while Pep Guardioala’s Manchester City will play Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur have drawn Leipzig

Frank Lampard’s first taste of Champions League knockout football as a manager will be against 5 time winners Bayern Munich

Elsewhere in the draw, Dortmund will play Paris St Germain, Atalanta face Valencia, Lyon will be up against Juventus and Barcelona take on Napoli

++

The Europa League last 32 draw has just taken place

Arsenal face familiar opposition in Olympiakos, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bring his Manchester United side to Belguim to play Brugge

Celtic have drawn Copenhagen.

Of the unseeded British sides, Wolves were the first team out of the hat, they will take on 2007 finalists Espanyol.

While Rangers were the last team out of the hat and will meet Braga

++

In the Premier League this evening, Crystal Palace will look to continue their good run of form when they host Brighton

Kick off at Selhurst Park is at 7.45

++

Mikel Arteta has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Unai Emery (PRON: OON-EYE EM-ER-EE) as Arsenal manager.

The Gunners are currently sit 9th in the table after 3-0 against Manchester City yesterday

Spaniard Arteta played for the Gunners between 2011 and 2016, but was in the opposing dugout for yesterday’s clash as the City assistant coach

Citizens’ boss Pep Guardiola knows Arteta is in demand https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/onesport.mp3

===

DARTS

There are four Irish players on the oche at the P-D-C World Championship later.

Brendan Dolan plays two-time former champion Gary Anderson in the final match of the evening session

17-year-old Meath star Keane Barry, Limerick’s Willie O’Connor, and Steve Lennon from Carlow make their first round bows beforehand.

===