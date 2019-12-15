SOCCER

Manchester City will look to take advantage of Leicester City’s slip-up in the Premier League yesterday.

The champions go into this afternoon’s game at Arsenal trailing leaders Liverpool by 17 points.

Guardiola feels the standard the other teams is a consequence of Manchester City’s success over the past few seasons.

Kick-off at the Emirates is at 4.30pm.

===

Manchester United aim to win a fourth successive game in all competitions for the first time since January at 2 this afternoon.

But boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is wary of the threat posed by opponents Everton who look rejuvenated under interim boss Duncan Ferguson.

In today’s other Premier League game, Jose Mourinho takes his Tottenham side to Molineux [PRON: MOL-EH-NEW] to take on Wolves also at 2

BOXING

Michael Conlon avenged his controversial 2016 Olympics defeat at Madision Square Garden last night

The Belfast boxer secured a comfortable points win over Vladimir Nikitin to retain his WBO Intercontinental title

The win means Conlon’s professional record, now reads a perfect 13 wins from 13 bouts

GOLF

Tiger Woods has completed an incredible 2019 by leading the USA to a 16-14 win over the rest of the World in the Presidents Cup

The Masters Champion picked himself to lead the singles trailing 10-8

The USA easily won the final day single matches 8-4 to clinch the trophy having been behind since day one.

GAA

In the O’Byrne Cup today Longford face Carlow at Pearse Park at 2

While Dublin hurlers are just about to ge their Walsh Cup cmapaign underway against Westmeath in Mullingar

Carlow host Laois at 2 in Cullen Park