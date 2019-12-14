SOCCER

Jurgen Klopp has made three changes to his Liverpool side for today’s lunch-time Premier League game with rock-bottom Watford.

Joe Gomez, James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri come in for the league leaders.

A short time ago it was scoreless

At 3, Leicester are hoping to keep the pressure on Liverpool with a tenth win in a row as Brendan Rodgers’ side host Norwich

Newcastle will look to continue their good run of form when they travel to Burnley.

Chelsea entertain struggling Bournemouth.

Sheffield United could leapfrog Manchester United into fifth with a win at home to Aston Villa.

And later West Ham are away to Southampton.

In the Championship, West Brom can go back to the top of the table with a win in the early game at Birmingham

it’s 1 goal a piece in that game

Table toppers Leeds host Cardiff at 3 o clock

RUGBY

Leinster will look to make it 11 wins from 11 in all competitions win a win over Northampton at the Aviva today

Scott Fardy is one of five changes and captains the Leinster team for that 5.15 kick-off

Despite injuries Coach Leo Cullen says the team are in a good place

John Cooney’s brace of tries helped Ulster to a 34-points to 10 bonus point win away to Harlequins in Pool 3 of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Simon Zebo’s try secured the bonus point as Racing beat Ospreys by 40-points to 27 to top of Pool 4.

Zebo’s former teammates at Munster will look to keep pace with the parisian side today.

They’re at Allianz Park at 3 to face defending champions Saracens who themselves are back to full-strength.

While it’s scoreless as Connacht host Gloucester in the lunchtime game

RACING

There’s a six-race jumps card at Fairyhouse this afternoon from 12.30