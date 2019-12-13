SOCCER

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract at Anfield.

The new deal keeps him at the club until at least 2024, having taken over in October 2015.

RUGBY

Leinster Head Coach Leo Cullen has named his starting team to face Northampton Saints in the Heineken Champions Cup tomorrow.

The side for the Aviva Stadium clash shows five changes from that which which beat the same opposition last weekend.

Johnny Sexton is ruled out with his knee injury so Scott Fardy comes in to captain the team from the second row.

Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, James Tracy and Tadhg Furlong are also in.

The Munster team to play Saracens at Allianz Park tomorrow shows one change as tighthead prop John Ryan comes in to make his 150th appearance for the province.

The Sarries’ makes twelve changes from last week, with Owen Farrell, the Vunipola brothers, and Jamie George among those back in.

Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend has made a number of personnel and positional changes for their Champions Cup tie with Gloucester tomorrow.

There’s a 50th appearance for Jarrad Butler, with Ultan Dillane and Joe Maksymiw in the second row as Quinn Roux is rested.

Ulster will be looking to continue their one hundred per cent record in the competition tonight.

They take on Harlequins at 7.45pm at the Twickenham Stoop.

DARTS

The P-D-C World Darts Championship gets underway in London tonight.

County Down star Kevin Burness takes on the Dutchman Jelle Klaasen from 7pm at Alexandra Palace.

The winner will take on defending champion Michael Van Gerwen later in Round Two.

SNOOKER

Antrim’s Mark Allen is in quarter-final action at the Scottish Open this afternoon in Glasgow.

The reigning champion is level at 1-all in his last-eight clash with Scott Donaldson.