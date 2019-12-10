SOCCER

European champions Liverpool need a point in Austria this evening to secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently top of Group E and will guarantee top spot with a win at Red Bull Salzburg.

And the German boss says his side’s success is based on taking it one game at a time https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13sport-6.mp3

Kick-off is at 5.55pm, with Napoli hosting Genk at the same time in that group.

Elsewhere tonight Chelsea must beat Lille to ensure qualification for the knockout stages.

Frank Lampard’s side know a draw will do if Valencia lose to Ajax in tonight’s other Group H fixture.

Both games get underway at 8pm.

=====

The FAI will not be appearing in front of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Sport tomorrow.

In a letter, the Company Secretary Rea Walshe has said the appropriate representatives from the Association are not able to attend.

They say their key priority at the moment is the necessary refinancing to “secure jobs and the future of the game.”

The FAI added that they will attend the Committee on a date when appropriate representatives are available.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton is a doubt for Ireland’s opening Six Nations matches against Scotland and Wales.

The Leinster captain is believed to have suffered a medial ligament tear during Saturday’s European Champions Cup win at Northampton.

Sexton is estimated to be out for between 8 and 10 weeks, which would rule him out of the February fixtures.

=====

SOCCER

West Ham’s Declan Rice says the squad loves playing for boss Manuel Pellegrini.

His position is under threat after just one win in their last 11 games – including a 3-1 defeat by Arsenal last night.

Rice though says the manager still has the backing of the players https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rice-2.mp3

=====

RUGBY

Munster’s Arno Botha will attend a disciplinary hearing in London tomorrow.

It comes ahead of their Champions Cup clash away to Saracens on Saturday.

Botha was shown a red card in the closing stages of Saturday’s 10-3 win over this weekend’s repeat opponents.

The South african was deemed to have struck Saracens’ Nick Tompkins with his leading arm.