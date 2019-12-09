DOPING

Russia have been banned from competing at the next Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup.

The World Anti Doping Agency have imposed a four year suspension on the country’s participation at major wordwide sporting events.

They’ve been punished for tampering with data linked to positive doping tests.

The Russian Athletics Federation had previously been banned from the 2016 Rio Olympcs, but WADA had recently re-instated their Anti Doping body before the latest tampering revelations.

Despite the ban, the Russian football team will be allowed compete at Euro 2020, for which they are one of the host nations.

They have 21 days to appeal the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Leinster’s Heienken Champions Cup meeting with Northampton this Saturday.

The outhalf suffered a knee injury in Saturday’s 7-try win against the Saints, and has been sent for a further scan to determine the extend of the damage.

However the province say he will play no part at the Aviva Stadium this weekend.

Meanwhile second row James Ryan is also a doubt, he’s following the Return to Play Protocols for a head injury.

Centre Joe Tomane is set for up to two months out with a hamstring injury, but in better news hooker Sean Cronin has returned to full training, having been absent since the Word Cup with a neck issue.

SOCCER

Arsenal will be hoping to snap their winless run tonight.

The Gunners have gone nine games without a victory, their worst run since 1977, and have picked up just one point under caretaker boss Freddie Ljungberg.

They can climb back into the top half of the table this evening, if they get the better of a West Ham side who are also in a desperate run of form.

The Hammers have just one win from their last nine top flight games, and sit just a point above the relegation zone.

But manager Manuel Pallegrini insists he’s not feeling any additional strain https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/westham.mp3

Racing

Tralee jockey Phillip Enright and Kinsale trainer Robert Tyner enjoyed a cosy success with 100/30 chance Carrigmoorna Pine in the opening maiden hurdle at Clonmel on Thursday. Owned by the Old Fools Partnership, the six-year-old raced to a seven and a half-length victory over Stormy Judge to give Enright his 24th winner of the season.

The Pat Fahy-trained Dunvegan took advantage of the fall of the Mullins-trained Breaken to win the beginners’ chase by all of 18 lengths. Sent off the well-backed 13/8 favourite, the six-year-old was left clear three fences from home under Jack Kennedy and coasted to a facile success.

Kevin Brouder made it 32 winners for the season when teaming up with James Nash to win the 2m handicap hurdle with Scheu Time at Cork on Sunday. Carrying the colours of the Fiveohclock Syndicate, the 11/2 shot went clear from the second last to win by six and a half lengths from Goodbye Someday.

Motorsport

Two more comfortable victories, giving him five in a row, for Guy Foster clinched the Hewison Autotest Championship for the Navan driver in the Connaught MC double header in Sligo, with his Mini Special 41 seconds ahead of his nearest rival on Saturday, and a winning margin of 33 seconds yesterday.

Last season, Foster shared the historic title with previous winner Ian White after the pair had identical scores all through the twelve rounds, leaving them in an unbreakable tie, but the Kilkenny driver didn’t contest the current series, leaving Foster in a class of his own.

Mini saloon drivers Jonni McDaid and Chris Grimes took a second and a third place each, leaving them to battle for runner up position in the championship over the remaining three rounds in the New Year.

In Skibbereen, Cork crews finished first and second in the Carbery Navigation Trial, with Derek Butler and Denis O’Donovan only dropping three marks during the 85 mile route, half the penalties of runners up James Fitzgerald and Ken Carmody.

Ireland’s Craig Breen drove an R5 version of the Hyundai i20 rally car to fifth place in the Monza Rally Show in Italy, with Motorsport Ireland Young Rally Driver of the Year nominee Josh McErlean finishing third of the Hyundai customer drivers on his Monza debut.