RUGBY

Action has just gotten underway between Connacht and Gloucester in their pool 5 clash in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Andy Friend’s side are at the Kingsholm Stadium hoping to make it two wins from three against Gloucester who are still searching for their first win in the competition.

Yesterday, all three of the Irish provinces won in their respective matches.

Leinster earned a bonus-point 43-16 win away to Northampton and Munster were 10-3 winners at home to Saracens.

And John Cooney’s late penalty earned Ulster a narrow 25-24 win over Harlequins in Belfast.

SOCCER

Leicester City can narrow Liverpool’s gap at the top of the Premier League to eight points today.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are in action away to Aston Villa in an hours time.

Also at 2-o’clock, Newcastle host Southampton and Norwich City take on Sheffield United.

The 4.30 kick-off then is between Brighton and Wolves.

***

In Scotland, Celtic and Rangers meet in the League Cup final today from 3.

BOXING

Andy Ruiz Junior says he wants a third world heavyweight title fight with Anthony Joshua.

He was beaten by Joshua in Saudi Arabia last night, six months after his shock victory in New York.

The Mexican says he knows what he needs to do better, if he gets another showdown against the unified champion.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin’s Ballyboden St Enda’s go up against Eire Og of Carlow in the Leinster Club senior football final today.

The game throws in at 2pm in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The winner will progress to an All-Ireland semi-final meeting with Ulster champions Kilcoo in January.

SNOOKER

Stephen Maguire and Ding Junhui meet in the final of the UK Championship in York this afternoon.

Maguire beat Mark Allen six-frames-to-nil in their semi-final last night.

RACING

A seven race card has gotten underway at Punchestown.