SOCCER

The President of the Football Association of Ireland Donal Conway is to step down from his role.

It comes as the FAI release their accounts figures for 2018 at a press conference just starting.

Conway will depart the position at an FAI EGM on January 25th, 2020.

Any person who is a serving member of the FAI Council and who has been a member of Council for two years, is eligible to replace him.

++

Chelsea will be able to sign players once again in January.

Their two window transfer ban has been halved after an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Premier League club were punished by FIFA for breaching regulations regarding the transfer of young players.

=====

RUGBY

The four Irish provinces have revealed their team news for this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup action.

Jordan Larmour is in at 15 for Leinster’s trip to Northampton on Saturday, with Jamison Gibson-Park named at half-back alongside capain Johnny Sexton.

Munster will play a weakened Saracens at Thomond Park – Tadhg Beirne starts at blindside flanker for the southern province with fourteen changes in all.

Jarrad Butler returns to captain Connacht from number 8 for their huge trip to Gloucester, having come off the bench last week.

Meanwhile Ulster make five changes for their home tie against Harlequins.

=====

SOCCER

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken a bit of a dig at their rivals ahead of the Manchester derby.

They face champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow evening in the Premier League.

Paul Pogba will miss the game for United having not recovered from his ankle problem.

Solskjaer says the game didn’t used to have such importance https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/12sport-1.mp3

=====

SWIMMING

American-born Irish swimmer Shane Ryan can pick up a medal this evening at the European Short-Course Championships.

He goes in the final of the 100 metres backstroke later in Glasgow.

Mona McSharry and Niamh Coyne will also be in the pool this evening in the semi-finals of the 100 metres breaststroke.