RUGBY

South Africa have moved top of Pool B at the Rugby World Cup.

Cheslin Kolbe scored two of the Springboks’ seven tries as they eased to a 49-3 win over Italy.

Conor O’Shea’s Azzurri drop down to second place in the pool.

Ireland captain Rory Best admits their confidence took a hit after last week’s shock loss to Japan but he says they remain confident of performing well for rest of the tournament.

Yesterday’s bonus-point victory over Russia has left Joe Schmidt’s side needing a win over Samoa next week to advance to the quarters.

Best says they’ve now put the disappointment of the Japan defeat behind them.

SOCCER

The race for the Europa League spots hots up in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight with just four-games of the season remaining.

Derry currently occupy third position and are away to champions Dundalk.

Fourth placed Bohemians welcome Cork City to Dalymount.

And St. Pat’s need a win at home to Waterford to keep their hopes alive.

Elsewhere, UCD’s relegation will be all-but confirmed should they lose to Finn Harps.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he wouldn’t be human if the criticism aimed towards him didn’t hurt.

Pressure on the St James’ Park boss intensified following last weekend’s 5-nil thrashing by Leicester in the Premier League.

But Bruce insists he’s experienced enough to deal with it – and can win the fans over.

GOLF

All three Irish players look set to miss the cut at the Spanish Open.

Gavin Moynihan is three-over after four holes, Paul Dunne will tee off from four-over later this hour and Michael Hoey is six-over playing the last hole of his second round.

Kristian Johannsessen leads by two strokes at eight-under.

TENNIS

Andy Murray’s run at the China Open tennis has come to an end.

The former world number one lost his quarter-final with top seed Dominic Thiem ((pron: team)) in straight sets.