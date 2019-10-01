SOCCER

David McGoldrick and Shane Duffy have both been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

Duffy picked up a calf injury while playing for Brighton against Aston Villa last week while Sheffield United striker McGoldrick has a muscle issue.

With Richard Keogh out for the rest of the season and Enda Stevens suspended for the game in Georgia, there are call-ups for Blackburn defenders Darragh Lenihan and Greg Cunningham.

Wolves’ Matt Doherty returns from injury.

Shamrock Rovers’ Jack Byrne is retained in the squad but there’s no places for under-21 duo Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly.

Tottenham face a huge test in the Champions League when they host European giants Bayern Munich tonight.

Spurs started the group stages with an unconvincing draw away to Olympiakos, while the German side comfortably beat Red Star Belgrade.

Premier League winners Manchester City take on Dinamo Zagreb.

They’re looking to make it two wins from two.

RUGBY

Ireland head-coach Joe Schmidt admits picking Garry Ringrose to start a third successive match is a calculated risk.

With Chris Farrell concussed and Robbie Henshaw not yet fully fit, Ringrose joins Bundee Aki in midfield for Thursday’s Rugby World Cup clash with Russia.

Schmidt says Ringrose has shown he's ready for a second game in six days

Out-half Johnny Sexton returns to captain his country for the first time with Luke McGrath at scrum-half.

Rob Kearney is at full-back with Andew Conway and Keith Earls on the wings.

There’s an all Munster front-five, with Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan in the front-row and Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne the locks.

Jordi Murphy comes straight into the side at number-eight with Rhys Ruddock and Peter O’Mahony the flankers.

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry defender Killian Young has called time on his 14-year inter-county football career.

The former young footballer of the year won four All-Ireland titles with the Kingdom.

Young says it was an honour to play for his county and that he’s now ready for the next chapter of his life.

ATHLETICS

Mo Farah says he has “no tolerance for anyone who breaks the rules”, following Alberto Salazar’s four-year ban for doping violations.

The multiple Olympic champion attended the American’s coaching camp from 2011 until 2017.

Salazar, whose accreditation for the World Championships in Doha has been deactivated, says he’s “shocked” by the verdict and intends to appeal.

TENNIS

Andy Murray has registered a second ATP Tour singles tennis victory since returning from hip surgery.

The former world number one progressed to the second round of the China Open, with a straight sets win over Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Murray came through two tie-breaks to triumph 7-6, 7-6.