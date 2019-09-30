RUGBY

Ireland number 8 CJ Stander says Saturday’s defeat to Japan proves that their mistakes will be punished.

Joe Schmidt’s side will look to regroup on Thursday against Pool A minnows Russia, with the squad for that game to be revealed tomorrow morning.

Ireland’s game plan has come in for critisism since the shock defeat to the hosts, having been held scoreless for 60 minutes.

Stander says Japan made them pay for their inconsistency

Meanwhile Irish management have confirmed that both Rob Kearney and Tadhg Furlong have passed the second stage of their Head Injury Assessments, so should be available for selection if needed.

Scotland are well on course for their first win of the tournament.

Gregor Townsend’s side lead Samoa 27-0, with just over 15 minutes left for them to secure the bonus point.

After a slow start, Sean Maitland and Greig Laidlaw both crossed for tries, with Laidlaw also adding five points off the tee.

Stuart Hogg’s 45 metre drop goal gave them a 20 point cushion at half time, and they’ve since extended their lead with a penalty try.

===

===

Arsenal will be targeting a first league win at Old Trafford for 13 years tonight, when they take on Manchester United.

A win for the Gunners will put them back into the top 4.

United are likely to be without the injured Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford once again, while Paul Pogba is also a doubt.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have lost three of their last six league games on their own patch.

Northern Ireland international Gareth McAuley has retired from football.

The 39-year-old made over 200 appearances for West Brom – and was released by Rangers at the end of last season.

McAuley scored 9 goals in 80 games for the national team.

===

===

ATHLETICS

Cork sprinter Phil Healy is the only member of Team Ireland in action on Day 4 of the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

She runs in the heats of the women’s 200 metres.

Healy will take to the blocks just atfter 5 past 3 Irish time.

GREYHOUNDS

The Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) has expressed its shock and disappointment at the decision of Failte Ireland and Tourism Ireland to suspend the promotion of greyhound racing to the national and international tourism market.

The IGB has in recent days engaged directly with Failte Ireland and Tourism Ireland and is making a detailed submission on the activities of the IGB in the area of care and welfare of the greyhound.

The matter has also been taken up at national level with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.