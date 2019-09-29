RUGBY

Ireland out-half Johnny Sexton says it’s good to get a blip out of the way early at the World Cup.

He’s been speaking following the 19-12 loss to Japan yesterday meaning Ireland need bonus point wins in the remaining games to ensure a place in the quarters.

Sexton says there are many lessons to be learned from the match https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/noonsexton.mp3

Wales sit on top of Pool D following a thriller with Australia earlier.

They led by 15-points at half time, however an Aussie fightback got them to within one.

It ended 29-25 with tries coming from Gareth Davies and Hadleigh Parkes.

In today’s other game Georgia beat Uruguay by 33-7.

SOCCER

A place in the FAI Cup final is up for grabs later at the Showgrounds in Sligo.

Sligo Rovers welcome Dundalk with a 5pm start.

The Lillywhites are looking to make it to their fifth decider in a row.

Meanwhile, Sligo last lifted the trophy in 2013.

Shamrock Rovers await the winner in the final.

Leicester can jump to third in the table in today’s only Premier League fixture.

Brendan Rodgers’ side welcome Newcastle to the King Power.

It gets underway at 4.30pm.

GAELIC GAMES

There are three county hurling champions to be crowned later.

Cushendall are going for their second Antrim senior title in their seventh final in a row when they take on Dunloy at 3.

In the Down senior decider Ballycran play Portaferry at 3.30.

While at 4.30, Slaughtneil are looking for their seventh Derry championship in a row against Kevin Lynchs.

GOLF

Open Champion Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington are leading the Irish challenge at the final day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

They’re both one-under for the day and sit on 14-under overall.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is on nine-under.

Victor Perez of France is out in front on 20-under.