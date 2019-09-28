RUGBY

Ireland have slumped to a 19-12 defeat against Japan at the Rugby World Cup.

Joe Schmidt’s side failed to score in the second half and had to settle for a losing bonus point.

Captain Rory Best says that the home side deserve great credit for their victory https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/11RB.mp3

After today’s game Joe Schmidt revealed that Rob Kearney failed a Head Injury Assessment.

He also confirmed that Jack Conan will return home tomorrow after fracturing his foot.

=====

The third game of the day is underway with South Africa leading Namibia 31-3 at half time .

Earlier this morning Argentina beat Tonga 28-12.

=====

In the Pro 14 today Munster host the Dragons at 3pm.

Connacht are away to Scarlets at 5.15 and Leinster face Benetton in Italy at the same time.

=====

SOCCER

Ahead of their Premier League encounter away to Sheffield United today, Liverpool are under investigation for fielding an ineligible player in the League Cup.

They beat MK Dons 2-nil on Wednesday night in the third round of the competition.

But the EFL are now investigating the line-up and Liverpool admit there is a potential administrative error.

Kick off in today’s game is at 12.30.

=====

At 3pm Tottenham will seek a first win in four games when Southampton visit the new White Hart Lane.

In today’s other games Bournemouth play West Ham,

Aston Villa take on Burnley,

Chelsea face Brighton at Stamford Bridge,

Crystal Palace entertain Norwich,

And Wolves face Watford.

While at 5.30 Everton host Manchester City.

=====

ATHLETICS

Thomas Barr is aiming to reach the final of the 400-metre hurdles at the World Championships.

His semi final is at 4.25, Irish time.

Mark English goes in the fourth of six heats in the men’s 800-metres at 3.15.

Ireland’s other competitor in Doha today is Brendan Boyce in the 50-k walk at 9.30pm.

=====

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at The Curragh this afternoon with the first off at 1.25.

While at Navan, a seven-race programme gets underway at quarter-to-2.

GOLF

Limerick Golf Club won the AIG All-Ireland Ladies Senior Foursomes title at Knightsbrook Golf Club in Trim, Co.Meath this morning.

They defeated Ulster’s Massereene Golf Club in the final on a 2-1 scoreline with Emily Walsh and Heather Fitzgerald securing the winning point for Limerick on the 18th green.