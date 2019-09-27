RUGBY

Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek says it will be another few days before they can fully assess Jack Conan’s injury.

The number 8 will miss tomorrow’s game against Japan with a foot injury.

===

On the domestic front, Devin Toner, Ross Byrne, Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin have all been named in the Leinster starting side for their Pro 14 opener against Benetton tomorrow afternoon.

Former Leinster scrum-half Nick McCarty will make his first competitive start for Munster, in their opener against the Dragons at Thomond Park.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has given a competitive debut to new signing Paddy McAllister, for his side’s opening game away to the Scarlets.

The new Pro 14 season kicks off tonight, with Ulster the first of the Irish provinces in action.

Dan McFarland’s side welcome the Ospreys to Kingspan Stadium, with kickoff at 7.45.

SOCCER

The first place in the 2019 FAI Cup final should be decided tonight.

Bohemians host Shamrock Rovers in a Dublin derby, four weeks on from their latest league meeting which Rovers won.

It’s 9 years since Rovers last made it to the final, while Bohs’ last appearance in the decider was 2008.

Kick off in that semi final is 7.45, while at the same time, Derry City host Cork in the Premier Division.

===

GAA

Dublin trio Stephen Cluxton, Jack McCaffrey and Con O’Callaghan make up the nominations for GAA GPA Footballer of the Year.

In total, Dublin have 13 All Star nominations, with finalists Kerry picking up 9, Donegal 6, Mayo 4, while both Meath and Tyrone have 3 players on the shortlist.

===

ATHLETICS

The World Athletics Championships begin in Qatar later.

Michelle Finn competes in the heats of the 3000 metres steeplechase, with Thomas Barr in action in the heats of the 400 metres hurdles.

===

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is 8 under par afatd four off the lead on Day 2 of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

He’s six under through 13 holes today at Kingsbarns, Voctor Perez leading on 12 under.

Elsewhere Paul Dunne and Padraig Harrington are both five under, with Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry two under par.