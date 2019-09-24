RUGBY

The Irish coaching team are hopeful that Johnny Sexton will be able to train on Thursday and be available for Saturday’s clash with hosts Japan.

The Leinster out-half sat out today’s session after suffering a bang to his thigh in Sunday’s 24-point win over Scotland.

Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki have come through the return to play protocols and have been given the green light to play this weekend.

Keith Earls, Rob Kearney and Joey Carbery all trained fully, leaving centre Robbie Henshaw as the only player likely to miss the clash with Japan.

Munster’s Chris Farrell came on in midfield against Scotland and he says he’s comfortable playing alongside any of the other centres https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/farrell-1.mp3

===

Scotland have lost another player to injury.

Scrum-half Ali Price will miss the rest of the tournament after hurting his foot in the match against Ireland on Sunday.

===

Wales lock Cory Hill has been released from their squad after not recovering from injury.

He was named in Warren Gatland’s initial 31 and traveled to Japan despite suffering from a calf problem.

Ospreys forward Bradley Davies has been called up instead and will link up with the team tomorrow.

===

World Rugby says the standard of refereeing at the World Cup hasn’t been good enough.

Rugby union’s governing body has already held meetings with the 23 match officials in an effort to address the issue.

They say challenges in the use of technology and team communications have impacted decision making.

World Rugby hopes their proactive approach will ensure the rest of the tournament sees consistent refereeing.

SOCCER

Holders Manchester City start their defence of the League Cup at Preston tonight.

They’re aiming to become the first side to win it three times in a row since Liverpool in 1984.

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham travel to Colchester United.

And there’s a south coast derby between Portsmouth and Southampton.

===

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba could return from injury tomorrow.

His side host Rochdale in the third round of the League Cup at Old Trafford.

Pogba hasn’t played at all this month after suffering an ankle injury.

===

Liverpool have confirmed kit supplier New Balance has started legal proceedings against them.

According to reports, the Merseysiders have agreed a club-record deal worth 70 million pounds per season to switch to Nike next year.

New Balance are said to believe they have the right to match their rivals’ bid.

GOLF

The P-G-A Tour have cancelled the upcoming Clearwater Bay Open due to ‘safety concerns’ in Hong Kong.

Executive director Greg Carlson says there were threats of widespread protests by pro-democracy activists.

The W-T-A also recently postponed the Hong Kong Open.

RACING

Davy Russell could make his return to the saddle at Navan this Saturday.

The three-time champion jockey has not ridden since the Galway Festival due to a number of niggling injuries.

Russell says he had hoped to return at the Listowel Festival but is now targetting this Saturday’s card at Navan.