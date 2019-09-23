RUGBY

The Ireland coaching team have confirmed that Johnny Sexton suffered a ‘bang to his thigh’ in yesterday’s Rugby World Cup win against Scotland but insist he was subbed for ‘tactical reasons’ in the second-half.

Peter O’Mahony and Bundee Aki have passed two of three phases of the return to play protocals and have not been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Japan.

Rob Kearney, Joey Carbery, and Keith Earls have been declared ‘fully fit’ and are in line to make their returns this weekend.

Centre Robbie Henshaw is not expected to play against Japan but will step up his training this week as he continues to recover from a hamstring issue.

===

Scotland have been dealt a blow after Hamish Watson was ruled out of the rest of the tournament.

The flanker suffered a knee injury in yesterday’s 27-3 defeat to Ireland.

Watson’s Edinburgh team mate Magnus Bradbury will take his place in the squad.

===

Wales are heading for a bonus-point win over Georgia in their Pool D opener.

The Grand Slam winners lead 36-14 in the second-half in Toyota City.

Jonathan Davies, Justin Tipuric, Josh Adams and Liam Williams have scored tries for Warren Gatland’s side.

Israel Folau has linked up with Tonga’s rugby league team ahead of their internationals against Great Britain and Australia next month.

Tonga have confirmed that the former Wallabies star and his brother John have both been registered in time to play in those games.

Folau is still in a legal battle with Rugby Australia following his sacking for posting homophobic comments on social media earlier this year.

SOCCER

Dundalk can secure their fifth S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division title in six seasons tonight.

Vinny Perth’s side will be crowned champions if they beat Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

Kick-off is at twenty-past-seven.

===

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says he’s been looking at left-back options ahead of naming his squad next week.

With Enda Stevens suspended for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia, the Ireland boss had Greg Cunningham, James McClean and Ryan Manning scouted by his backroom team over the last week.

McCarthy added that Troy Parrott and Aaron Connolly both ‘caught the eye’ with the under-21s recently.

===

Jose Mourinho feels Manchester United are worse now than when he was sacked as manager.

They lost 2-nil in the Premier League at West Ham yesterday.

===

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson says it’s too early to be talking about winning the Premier League title.

They extended their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over Chelsea yesterday.

But Robertson feels a five-point advantage at the top means nothing at this stage.

GOLF

Shane Lowry remains top of the Race to Dubai standings after his 11th-place finish at the B-M-W P-G-A Championship.

The Open champion was bogey-free across his last 39 holes to end at 10-under at Wentworth where Danny Willett claimed the title.

Rory McIlroy had rounds of 65 and 67 at the weekend to secure a share of 9th.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Fairyhouse this afternoon, with the first going to post at 3pm.

Glenbeigh trainer Ian O’Connor notched up his third career success when Jazz Lady won the Galway Apprentice Handicap at Galway on Tuesday evening. She had run well in a maiden race at Listowel the previous week and always looked in control, leading over a furlong from the finish under Cork apprentice Aaron Mackay and racing clear to win by seven and a half lengths. Owned by David O’Sullivan, the 5/1 chance was giving O’Connor his first winner since August of last year when Like A Diamond won his second race for the stable in a handicap hurdle at Sligo.