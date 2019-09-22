RUGBY

Ireland have opened up their Rugby World Cup campaign with a win over Scotland.

Joe Schmidt’s men ran in four tries from Andrew Conway, Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Rory Best.

The kicking duties were shared around among Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray and Jack Carty.

But, Ireland now sit on top of Pool A, joined on points by the hosts Japan.

It ended in Yokohama, with Ireland winning by 27 points to 3.

==

Italy coach Conor O’Shea says there were too many mistakes in his sides opening win of the tournament.

They beat Namibia 47-22 in Osaka earlier, and sit top of Pool B.

However the Limerick man wants them to improve before their next game against Canada on Thursday.

==

England have got their campaign underway in Pool C against Tonga.

It’s currently 15-3 to England.

=====

SOCCER

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says they’re facing the best team in England this afternoon.

Premier League leaders Liverpool are the visitors to Stamford Bridge.

The sides met in the European Super Cup earlier this season – with the Merseysiders eventually winning on penalties.

Lampard feels they can take some positives from that game into today’s fixture https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/FLSun.mp3

That gets underway at 4.30, and at the same time Arsenal take on Aston Villa.

=

Before that at 2pm – Manchester United take on West Ham fresh from their win against Astana in mid-week in the Europa League.

And Wolves go in search of their first win of the season against Crystal Palace.

===

GOLF

Padraig Harrington has finished up at the BMW PGA Championship on level par.

The Dubliner hit a four-under 68 today.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry is on five-under for the tournament – one-under through four today.

Rory McIlroy has just got his round underway in the past few minutes.

Danny Willett and Irish Open winner Jon Rahm lead the field on 15-under.

GREYHOUNDS

A packed Shelbourne Park saw Lenson Bocko land the 2019 Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby prize in one of the most thrilling finishes ever.

The win saw Bocko earn €140,000 for connections, including owners the Lochead-Ponder-Whelan Syndicate and trainer Graham Holland.

Lenson Bocko got over the line just a neck ahead of the fast-finishing Boylesports King, owned by John Boyle of Boylesports and trained by Dolores Ruth. The Pat Buckley-trained Run Happy ran a gallant race to finish a further head behind in third place. A photo finish was required to separate all three greyhounds.

Killmacdonagh and Mucky Brae took fourth and fifth places respectively.