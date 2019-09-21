RUGBY

Defending champions New Zealand have gotten their Rugby World Cup campaign off to a winning start.

They’ve beaten fellow heavyweights South Africa 23-13 in their massive Pool B clash.

Tries from George Bridge and Scott Barrett along with some solid penalty kicking were enough to get them over the line.

The All-Backs are aiming to win the competition for a third consecutive time.

Elsewhere, Australia avoided a scare this morning, coming from behind to beat Fiji 39-21 in Pool D.

Silatolu Latu went over twice as the 2015 finalists scored four second half tries to secure the win.

In Pool C meanwhile Argentina missed a last minute penalty kick as France held on to beat them 23-21 in Pool C.

Rory Best has brought Ireland for his captain’s run in Yokohama ahead of their opening game against Scotland.

16 of Irelands’s matchday 23 will be getting their first taste of World Cup action.

SOCCER

There’s a half-an-hour gone now in the first Pemier League game of the day.

It’s still scoreless between Tottenham and Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The hosts had a goal disallowed through to a V-A-R offside ruling.

At 3 o’clock this afternoon, Burnley entertain Norwich City.

It’s Everton versus Sheffield United at Goodison Park.

Watford make the trip to champions Manchester City.

And this evening, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion meet at St. James’s Park.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s third round has gone far better than the last two days at the BMW PGA Championship.

He’s in a tie for 9th on day 3 at Wentworth.

He’s 7-under-par after 17 holes today and that leaves him 6-under for the tournament.

Padraig Harrington is 4-over also after 17 holes today – leaving him 5-over.

Shane Lowry is 1-under after 10 holes today – leaving him 2-under.

England’s Danny Willett and Irish Open Champion Jon Rahm are the joint leaders on 11-under.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Gowran Park today where the first goes to post at twenty-five-to-two.