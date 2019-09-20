RUGBY UNION

Andrew Conway and Jordan Larmour will make their World Cup debuts in Sunday’s Pool A oepner against Scotland.

They’ve been drafted into the back three with Rob Kearney and Keith Earls both ruled out.

Larmour will start at full-back with Conway on the right-wing.

C-J Stander has been given the nod to start at number-eight ahead of Jack Conan.

Prop Tadhg Furlong feels the squad have responded well since their 42-point warm-up defeat to England last month https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Tadhg-Furlong.mp3

===

Duncan Taylor and Sam Johnson will start together for only the second time at centre for Scotland.

Ryan Wilson is preferred to Blade Thomson at number eight, while Greig Laidlaw’s experience gets him the nod ahead of Ali Price at scrum-half.

Hooker Stuart McInally will captain Gregor Townsend’s side in Yokohama.

===

Japan are 12-7 up against Russia in the tournament’s opening game in Tokyo.

Kotaro Matsushima has scored two tries for the hosts with Kirill Golosnitskiy going over the whitewash for Russia.

GOLF

Danny Willett’s moved to the top of the leaderboard on day two of the B-M-W P-G-A Championship.

The former Masters champion is two shots clear at 11-under through 14 holes of his second round at Wentworth.

Shane Lowry jas resumed at level-par with Padraig Harrington one-over after one.

Rory McIlroy is out from four-over in the next few minutes while Wicklow’s Paul Dunne is eight-over after 12 holes.

SOCCER

There’s a south coast clash in the Premier League tonight.

Southampton host Bournemouth – with the winner able to move up to third in the table.

Both sides have two wins, two defeats and a draw from their first five matches.

===

S-S-E Airtricity League leaders Dundalk make the trip to Waterford this evening.

The Lilywhites go into the game with a 10-point advantage at the summit of the table.

Second-place Shamrock Rovers host St Pat’s in a Dublin derby.

It’s a clash of third and fourth with Derry City entertaining Bohemians.

Cork City welcome Finn Harps to Turner’s Cross and U-C-D face Sligo at Belfield.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

The UFC president’s poured cold water on Conor McGregor’s hint that he could be preparing to fight in Ireland before the end of the year.

He cryptically tweeted “Dublin, December 14th” earlier this week.

But Dana White’s pointed out that UFC 245 is scheduled to take place on that date in Las Vegas, adding McGregor could make his comeback on the bill or wait until 2020.

RACING

There’s an afternoon all National Hunt card at Ballinrobe this afternoon – with the first going to post at half-three.

There’s a 10-to-five start for the evening card on the all-weather at Dundalk.