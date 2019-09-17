Laois G-A-A have confirmed that Mike Quirke will be put forward for ratification as their new football manager at their next county board meeting.

The four-time All-Ireland winner has yet to finalise his backroom team and will succeed fellow Kerry man John Sugrue.

Eddie Brennan will stay on as the O’Moore’s hurling manager after steering them to Joe McDonagh Cup success in his first season in charge.

Former Waterford boss Derek McGrath will be hurling coach to Laois’ minors for the 2020 campaign with Liam Dunne as manager.

SOCCER

Defending champions Liverpool are in Napoli for their first Champions League group game tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have made a flying start to the season – winning all five of their opening Premier League games and beating Chelsea to the Super Cup.

Captain Jordan Henderson’s been asked if that makes them favourites to retain the trophy https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JH-1.mp3

Meanwhile, Europa League winners Chelsea start their Group H campaign against Valencia at Stamford Bridge.

Both games kick-off at 8pm.

===

Neymar has had his three-match Champions League ban for insulting match officials reduced to two games by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Paris St Germain star was punished over social media comments made after his side’s controversial 3-1 home defeat by Manchester United in March.

The French club challenged the decision after UEFA had initially dismissed the claim.

===

Dundalk have banned four fans from Oriel Park following crowd trouble at the E-A Sports Cup final.

The Lilywhites say the supporters, who were involved in skirmishes on the pitch at the end of their win over Derry, have ‘let the club down with their behaviour’.

Dundalk have also confirmed they are continuing to investigate the incidents and could hand out more punishments.

BOXING

Katie Taylor will get the chance to become a two-weight world champion in November.

The unified lightweight champion will move up to 140-pounds to face W-B-O super-lightweight title holder Christina Linardatou.

That bout will headline a card at the Manchester Arena on November 2nd.

===

Kurt Walker will look to book his place in the quarter-finals at the World Elite Championships in Russia this afternoon.

The Antrim featherweight faces Canada’s Robin Basran in the last-16 and they’re expected in the ring at around 3pm Irish time.

RUGBY

The Irish coaching team are hopeful that Rob Kearney will be able to return to training tomorrow.

Leinster full-back Kearney has a ‘tightness in his calf’ and remains a doubt for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup opener against Scotland.

A hamstring injury has ruled Robbie Henshaw out of that game while Keith Earls and Joey Carbery have resumed light training.

===

Flanker Rhys Ruddock has defended Bundee Aki and says the centre ’embodies the spirit’ of his adopted nation.

Former Ireland player Luke Fitzgerald recently labelled Aki a ‘blow-in’ and says he’d be angry if the New Zealand-native was picked ahead of Garry Ringrose.

But Ruddock insists the squad are happy to have the Connacht midfielder with them https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/rhys.mp3

CRICKET

Ireland host Scotland in a T-20 Tri-Series match at Malahide later.

The game will get underway at half-one.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Galway this afternoon with the first off at Ballybrit at a-quarter-past-four.