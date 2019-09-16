RUGBY

Ireland scrum coach Greg Feek says Robbie Henshaw’s absence from the World Cup opener against Scotland isn’t a cause for panic.

The Leinster centre has been ruled out of the game against Scotland in Yokohama this Sunday, after suffering a hamstring injury in training.

The 26 year old could still fature for Ireland later in the tournament, with scans suggesting the injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

Scrum coach Greg Feek says they’ve spent their entire pre-season campaign preparing for setbacks like this https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13rugby-3.mp3

Joey Carbery is expected to to feature against the Scots.

The Munster outhalf has returned to full training, after missing three of the four pre-season games due to an ankle injury.

=====

SOCCER

Crumlin United will be hoping to pull off one of the all-time great FAI Cup shocks tonight.

The Dublin side take on neighbours Bohemians in the quarter finals this evening, with a last four meeting against Shamrock Rovers the prize on offer.

There’s also action in the SSE Airtricity First Division this evening.

Galway United have their final home game of the season in a re-arranged fixture against Limerick.

The action gets underway at Eamonn Deacy Park from 7.45.

++

West Ham could end the night in third place in the Premier League.

The Hammers are targeting a third win in a row, when they travel to struggling Aston Villa.

Manuel Pellegrini’s have enjoyed their best start to a Premier League season in six years.

Kick-off at Villa Park is at 8pm.

++

Sheffield United’s co-owner Kevin McCabe has lost a High Court battle with an investment firm over the ownership of the club.

He now must sell his share of the Premier League outfit to Saudi co-owner, Prince Abdullah for five million pounds.

The hearing – which lasted less than three minutes – ended a bitter 18-month legal battle for control at Bramall Lane

=====

BOXING

Belfast Welterweight Aidan Walsh is out of the World Championships in Russia.

He’s been beaten in his last 32 meeting against English second seed Pat McCormack.

McCormack came out the right side of a close split decision, with three of the five judges awarding him the fight.

Later this afternoon, Portlaoise middleweight Michael Nevin can move within one win of a medal.

He goes up against Russian number eight seed Gleb Bakshi.

=====

RACING

There’s an 8-race jumps card at Galway today.

The first goes to post at 3.45.