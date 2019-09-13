RUGBY

Johnny Sexton says Ireland aren’t at the Rugby World Cup to make up the numbers.

The squad were greeted at a ceremony at their base in Chiba today.

The opening game is against Scotland on Sunday week.

Speaking in Japan, Sexton says Ireland are in it to win it https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/13rugby-2.mp3

GOLF

Europe have taken a narrow lead into the afternoon fourballs, on Day 1 of the Solheim Cup.

They lead 2 and a half to 1 and a half after the morning foursomes.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz took the final point of the session with a 2 and 1 win against Annie Park and Megan Khang.

Paul Dunne is four shots off the lead, after his second round at the KLM Dutch Open.

He’s moved to four under in total, with a three under par round of 69.

Max Kieffer and James Morrison share the lead on minus eight.

Padraig Harrington is in the early stages of his second round on one under, while Gavin Moynihan tees off shortly on two under.

Michael Hoey is back on five over par.

SOCCER

Bohemians can open up a 5 point cushion in third place in the League of Ireland Premier Division should they defeat Waterford at Dalymount Park tonight.

Elsewhere in the top flight, St Patrick’s Athletic host UCD and it’s Sligo Rovers up against Finn Harps.

Shelbourne will gain promotion as First Division champions with a win away to Drogheda United.

Manchester United face an injury crisis for tomorrow’s Premier League game with Leicester.

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot, Jesse Lingard and Aaron Wan Bissaka could all miss the game at Old Trafford.

United have gone three games without a win sice their 4-0 victory against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the season.

BOXING

Welterweight Aidan Walsh is the only Irish boxer in action at the World Championships in Russia today.

He fights Israel’s Miroslav Kapuler later this afternoon in the round of 64.

RACING

And it’s the penultimate day of race week at Listowel.

The first is off there at 1.55.